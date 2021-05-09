Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton hails "good gamble" on strategy after Spanish GP victory Next / Hamilton: Bottas "completely fair" after F1 Spanish GP team orders
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Red Bull: Verstappen "called himself in" which caused slow pitstop

By:
Co-author:
Stefan Ehlen

Red Bull’s slow pitstop for Max Verstappen in Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix was caused by the Dutchman arriving for a tyre change without being called in by the team.

Red Bull: Verstappen "called himself in" which caused slow pitstop

The Dutchman was leading the race from Lewis Hamilton over the first stint, and elected to pit on lap 24 for a change from the softs to the mediums.

But the stop was delayed when Verstappen’s pitcrew did not have all the tyres ready as he came for the pitstop.

Although Red Bull’s pitcrew recovered brilliantly to get Verstappen on his way without losing too much time, the unplanned stop did mean he had pitted slightly earlier than the team would ideally have liked.

Speaking about the lengthy stop, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner explained that the pitwall had not issued an instruction for Verstappen to come in.

“He called himself in,” said Horner. “So we weren't expecting him, which is why the pits weren't ready. So that's why the stop was a second [longer].

“I think the boys did a phenomenal job to recover so quickly. And we lost minimal time and managed to retain track position. So we managed to salvage it very well.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko reckoned that Verstappen had accidentally pitted after misinterpreting a message from his engineer.

“It was a misunderstanding,” Marko told German TV. “The race engineer had said: Next lap. [Verstappen] thought this [lap], and somehow misunderstood.

“Then we only had the chance to look of going as long as possible over the distance with the tyres. It then became obvious that it wasn't going to work, so we just did damage limitation with the fastest lap.”

Read Also:

Red Bull had initially expected Mercedes to respond to Verstappen’s slow stop by pitting Hamilton a lap later, but it kept the world champion out for a few more laps.

Mercedes later switched to a two-stop strategy in a bid to overhaul Red Bull, with Horner clear that there was little his team could do in response to stop Hamilton winning.

”We got back the track position but they just looked like they had a quicker car today,” he said.

“They didn’t have the tyre wear and they were able to follow so closely, that just gave them all the options.

“It didn’t look like they were going to pass Max on that strategy, so they had got nothing to lose by taking a pitstop and going back into clean air. Of course it worked out for them today.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton hails "good gamble" on strategy after Spanish GP victory

Previous article

Hamilton hails "good gamble" on strategy after Spanish GP victory

Next article

Hamilton: Bottas "completely fair" after F1 Spanish GP team orders

Hamilton: Bottas "completely fair" after F1 Spanish GP team orders
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Max Verstappen , Christian Horner
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

55m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
18h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium Monaco GP
Formula 1

Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko Monaco GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

Verstappen: "Actions speak louder than words" after Monaco F1 win Monaco GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Actions speak louder than words" after Monaco F1 win

How F1’s street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure
Formula 1

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico Monaco GP
Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.