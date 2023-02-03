Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Red Bull Racing launch News

Red Bull unveils 2023 F1 livery in New York

Red Bull has unveiled the livery of its 2023 Formula 1 car at a New York launch event as it bids to defend both world championships.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Red Bull unveils 2023 F1 livery in New York

Red Bull opted to hold its season launch in New York in front of its American title sponsor Oracle, revealing a livery similar to its previous colour schemes on a show car.

Oracle continues to occupy the prime sponsor slots on the car. Its actual 2023 challenger, the RB19, is still kept tightly under wraps.

The Red Bull launch was accompanied by the news that Ford will return to F1 as the team's engine partner from 2026 onwards. 

The Blue Oval returns after a 22-year hiatus when it last badged the Cosworth engines used by the Jaguar team.

Red Bull is already far down the line with its own engine design for the new 2026 power unit regulations at its Red Bull Powertrains division, but had been open to an OEM partnership after the collapse of a potential deal with Porsche.

Until then the Milton Keynes outfit will continue to work with Honda, which has an increased presence on the car just 15 months after officially withdrawing from F1.

Drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are aiming to replicate Red Bull's unprecedented 2022 season in which it finally broke Mercedes's eight-year streak to win the constructors' championship, its first teams' title since 2013.

 

Verstappen wrapped up his second drivers' world title in Japan, with four rounds to spare, as Perez lost out to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by three points in the battle for second place.

The Dutchman also set an all-time record with his haul of 15 grand prix wins in a single season, breaking a record previously shared by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher.

For 2023, Red Bull is expecting fierce competition from both Ferrari and a resurgent Mercedes.

Its challenge is hampered by a 10 percent reduction in wind tunnel time as part of its punishment for breaching 2021's cost cap.

That reduction is compounded by Red Bull having the smallest wind tunnel allotment out of all teams as part of F1’s Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions, a success penalty for being the reigning world champion.

