Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

Red Bull's launch date is the latest of the dates teams have announced thus far, taking place just six days before winter testing gets underway in Bahrain.

It is not yet known whether Red Bull will reveal its actual RB20 car for the 2024 season or whether it will stick to showing its updated colour scheme on a show car, as has been the case the previous two seasons.

But either way, the RB20 will have a lot to live up to after the unprecedented success of its predecessor, the RB19 which won all but one of 2023's 22 grands prix and propelled Max Verstappen to a comfortable third world championship.

When asked by Autosport why he thinks anyone can catch Red Bull this year after its record-breaking campaign, team boss Christian Horner said: "We saw that in 2020 with Mercedes. If you remember, that was their most dominant year ever and yet, we were able to beat them in '21.

"There is a subtle rule change but I think that nothing stands still. We've seen competitors coming closer at different venues and I'm sure concepts will converge.

"Stable regulations always concertina. I don't think we'll ever be able to repeat the season that we've had, but hopefully, we can take the lessons from RB19 and apply them to [RB]20 and come up with a car that we can defend these titles with."

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Sergio Pérez, Christian Horner, Max Verstappen at the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes

Sergio Perez will remain on board in 2024 alongside Verstappen, with the Mexican facing a big year to try and secure a contract extension at the Milton Keynes squad.

Earlier on Monday, Mercedes and Alpine also announced their F1 2024 launch dates.

Mercedes is pulling back the curtains on its new W15 one day before Red Bull, on 14 February.

Meanwhile, Renault's Alpine brand is holding its 2024 motorsport season launch, which will involve both its F1 and World Endurance Championship teams, on 7 February.

AlphaTauri, McLaren and Haas are the last teams yet to unveil their launch dates for the upcoming campaign.