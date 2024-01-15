Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has revealed simulator reports that the team's 2024 challenger 'feels like a car for the first time in two years'.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Mercedes doubled down on its failed 2022 concept in 2023, which left it unable to bridge the gap with the dominant Red Bull squad as it beat Ferrari to a distant second place in the constructors' standings.

Under technical director James Allison, who returned to the position after taking over from Mike Elliot, the team is readying a vastly different 2024 car, dubbed the W15.

PLUS: How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Wolff has shared positive preliminary reports from Mercedes simulator driver Anthony Davidson that the car feels much more together than its troubled predecessors, which proved unpredictable and hard to drive for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

"He was driving Melbourne [in the sim] and he said: 'The car feels like a car for the first time in two years'," Wolff said.

"Obviously, I would love this to correlate to the track but we've seen in the last two years that this was not always the case."

Wolff has previously likened Mercedes' challenge of being able to catch and beat Red Bull during the current regulations cycle, which runs for two more seasons, to scaling Mount Everest and "against the odds".

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

But he says the team owes it to Hamilton and Russell, who both signed fresh contract extensions last summer until 2025, not to leave any stoned unturned over the next two seasons ahead of 2026's rules revamp.

"Always believe it's possible," he added. "You cannot start the season with an attitude of 'This is not going to be possible.'

"We saw last year with McLaren what a huge step they made with a single upgrade. We've signed a two-year deal with Lewis, and we owe it to him, to George and to all the team to give it our full attention in 2024 and 2025. I think it's possible."

Read Also:

Wolff explained that Mercedes is also taking steps in other areas, including pitstops, after seeing the likes of Red Bull and McLaren steal a march on the field with their lightning-fast procedures, saying the Brackley outfit's stops will be "very different" this year.

"I think the regulations, how they were laid out a few years ago, we interpreted them in a very conservative way," he added. "And we've seen other teams doing it differently. So watch this space. I think it's going to be very different."

shares
comments
Previous article Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

Mercedes, Alpine reveal F1 2024 car launch dates

Mercedes, Alpine reveal F1 2024 car launch dates

Formula 1

Mercedes, Alpine reveal F1 2024 car launch dates Mercedes, Alpine reveal F1 2024 car launch dates

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Mercedes
More
Mercedes
How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1 How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

F1’s super-stiff ground effect cars ‘not great’, says Allison

F1’s super-stiff ground effect cars ‘not great’, says Allison

Formula 1

F1’s super-stiff ground effect cars ‘not great’, says Allison F1’s super-stiff ground effect cars ‘not great’, says Allison

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

Latest news

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Plus
Plus
FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim

Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim Mercedes W15 'feels like a car for the first time in two years' in F1 sim

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date Red Bull reveals F1 2024 launch date

M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan

M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan

WRC WRC
M-Sport Ford Puma unveil

M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1 How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe