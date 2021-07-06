Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria Next / McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl
Formula 1 News

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

By:

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says Formula 1’s new 2025 engine needs to be loud and "entertaining" for fans, otherwise teams may as well go and do Formula E.

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

In the wake of discussions between major manufacturers at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, an outline concept for a future hybrid – featuring more electric power and running on fully sustainable fuel – is being worked on.

Red Bull, which is taking over the Honda engine project next year and will build its own power unit for the new rules era, was part of those discussions in Austria.

Horner thinks that F1 has a golden opportunity to do a much better job with these engine rules than it managed with the current turbo hybrids, which have proved to be expensive, complicated and criticised for being too quiet.

But he thinks it essential that the noise factor is made a key consideration, as spectators need to get some back of the emotion they had from the years of screaming V10 and V8 engines.

“We see that costs of the current engine are extremely prohibitive,” explained Horner.

“It was not thought of when this engine was conceived, and I think there's a fantastic opportunity for what could arguably be the engine for 10 years, when it's introduced, to do something a little bit different.

“I think it has to address the emotion, the sounds, and yes, of course, it has to tick the sustainable boxes.

“But, I think it still needs to be entertaining - otherwise, we should all go and do Formula E.

“Hopefully, the collective minds can come up with something attractive for 2025, or what would be more sensible is do the job properly for 2026.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ways to increase the noise from the future power units could include removing the MGU-H system, or increasing the maximum revs and fuel flow so the engines are pushed harder.

Read Also:

With all the current F1 manufacturers, plus outside parties Audi and Porsche, involved in discussions about framing future rules, Horner thinks it vital that as much good input is made to create the best design idea.

“I think it was a constructive dialogue,” said Horner about about the meeting.

“It's important we find the right solution, both in cost and product, for the future of F1.

"So I think all the right stakeholders are involved in that discussion, and it's important to work collectively for the benefit of the sport.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who helped chair the meeting in Austria, felt that the meeting was a ‘good step’ in coming up with what was needed for 2025 and beyond.

He confirmed the turbo hybrid idea will definitely be staying.

“Hybrid will be there, of course,” he said. 

“The focus on the future will be more on the hybridisation of our engine. The fundamentals of all this engine will stay.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

Previous article

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

Next article

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

3 h
2
MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

4 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

2 h
4
Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

20 min
5
Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

1 d
Latest news
McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl
F1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

20m
Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
F1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

2 h
Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria
F1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

3 h
The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
F1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

3 h
Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull
F1

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl Austrian GP
Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes Austrian GP
Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component
Formula 1 Formula 1

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Plus

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance Plus

The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021

Latest news

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.