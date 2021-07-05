Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP
Formula 1 News

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

By:

Formula 1’s new hybrid engines from 2025 are set to feature a ‘massively increased’ electric component as part of their overhaul, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has suggested.

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

Following a summit of major manufacturers – including Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault, Audi and Porsche – at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix to discuss the new rules, an outline concept of what F1 should look at was discussed.

And while the specifics will take many months to formulate, Wolff says that F1 is doing the right thing in sticking with turbo hybrid power units that run on fully sustainable fuel.

Speaking at the FIA Conference in Monaco on Monday, Wolff said that there was consensus that F1 could not go back to loud combustion engines.

“The discussion was ‘what are we doing in the future in terms of engine’, because we want to save costs, so we don't want to reinvent the wheel,” he said.

“But we also want to have an engine that is relevant from 2025 to 2030, and we can't be old petrol heads with screaming engines when everybody expects us to be going electric.

“So these engines are still going to be fuelled. We are staying with the current V6 format, but the electric component is going to massively increase.”

F1's current power units feature both an MGU-K and an MGU-H, but there have suggestions the series may abandon the MGU-H because of its cost and complexity. That would then open the door for a more powerful kinetic component to be used.

One of the core components of the new hybrid generation of engines will be running on sustainable fuels, which car manufacturers believe will be hugely important with cars continuing to use combustion engines for many years to come.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Wolff added: “Why we are staying with the internal combustion engine is that we believe that the fuel is going to be with us for a long time.

“In Europe we may have the ambitious targets of having electrical mobility as part of our daily life by 2030, and I can see at Mercedes how ambitious the targets are, but in the rest of the world, we will have millions of vehicles that would still run on fuel.

“For Mercedes cars itself, we believe that we will have more than two million vehicles in the world that will still run on fuels. So what we can contribute with our innovation is to help them to develop sustainable fuels: be it biofuels or be it synthetic fuels.

“Our cars will run on 100 percent sustainable fuels by 2025, and this is how we will contribute to the reduction to the world's CO2 emissions.”

Read Also:

Wolff said there was growing evidence that F1’s innovation in finding sustainable solutions and driving the technology forward was attractive to the younger generation of fans.

“If you look at F1 today and large audiences that follow us, especially the younger audiences, our strongest growing group is the 15 to 35-years-old,” he said.

“I was in Austria this last weekend, it wasn't so great on the track, but it was impressive to see a full house. We had 115,000 spectators. And what I've seen is a younger audience like never before in Formula 1.

“And I believe for these younger audiences, Formula 1, and we made a survey, stands for innovation and high tech. We may be going a little bit away from gladiators.

“But the kids in the younger generation see it as flying fighter jets around the race track, so we must never forget that high tech innovation is part of our DNA.”

shares
comments

Related video

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP

Previous article

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

24 min
2
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP

39 min
3
Formula 1

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban

42 min
4
MotoGP

Quartararo has to ride 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “like an animal”

5 h
5
Formula 1

Montoya: "Crazy" to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves

2 h
Latest news
New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component
F1

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

24m
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP
F1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP

39m
Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban
F1

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban

42m
Montoya: "Crazy" to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves
Video Inside
F1

Montoya: "Crazy" to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves

2 h
Vettel puts last lap Austrian GP crash with Raikkonen down to "misunderstanding"
F1

Vettel puts last lap Austrian GP crash with Raikkonen down to "misunderstanding"

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
18 h

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban Austrian GP
Formula 1

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban

Why the FIA is unmoved over Austrian GP penalty criticism Austrian GP
Formula 1

Why the FIA is unmoved over Austrian GP penalty criticism

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Trending Today

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component
Formula 1 Formula 1

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban

Montoya: "Crazy" to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: "Crazy" to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves

Quartararo has to ride 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “like an animal”
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo has to ride 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “like an animal”

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Vettel puts last lap Austrian GP crash with Raikkonen down to "misunderstanding"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel puts last lap Austrian GP crash with Raikkonen down to "misunderstanding"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
6 h
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Plus

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
7 h
The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance Plus

The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021

Latest news

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component
Formula 1 Formula 1

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Austrian GP

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban

Montoya: "Crazy" to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: "Crazy" to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.