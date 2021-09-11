Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

By:

Red Bull suspects that Lewis Hamilton’s struggle to recover in the Italian Grand Prix sprint race was caused by engine derating.

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

Hamilton made a poor start from the front row of the grid at Monza and dropped down to fifth place after the first lap.

While his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was able to control things at the front and charge on to take a win ahead of Max Verstappen, Hamilton found himself trapped behind the McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

Although the world champion was able to get close to Norris ahead of him, he could not get a good enough run down the main straight to find a way past in to the first chicane.

Amid some surprise at Hamilton’s failure to overtake the McLaren, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has his suspicions about a key Mercedes weakness that has been exposed.

Horner thinks that Hamilton was suffering from his engine derating at the end of straights – which is when it runs out of the extra 160hp boost that is delivered by battery power.

“When they're running sustainably, they're harvesting [regaining energy in to the battery rather than using it] a lot,” Horner told Sky Sports F1.

“It’s what we call clipping, so the end of the straights you see the rear light flashing, and that just kills your straightline speed.

“So you can see Lewis getting within half a second [of Norris], which is usually an overtake, but just running out of momentum at the end of the straight.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Horner said that if the team’s suspicions are correct, that will be a boost for Red Bull in the race tomorrow, as it means Hamilton will be unable to challenge Verstappen if he needs to.

“It’s good news if we can stay ahead tomorrow,” added Horner. “It means that they won't be able to attack too hard at the end of the straights, because they've got this harvesting going on.”

Read Also:

Horner was clear that the sprint race was pretty much settled by the second chicane, with Hamilton having lost all his positions at the start.

But he says the sprint showed that Red Bull’s race pace was competitive compared to Mercedes.

“I think one lap definitely they are quicker than us,” he said. “I think, actually, there's a couple of corners where we're struggling here, but over a lap we're putting a decent lap together.

“Max in the dirty air was able to run at the same pace as Valtteri, as they moved away from the rest of the field.

“And of course, you don't want to take too much risk in a race like that. So we're just grateful to see the points and start from the front tomorrow.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start

Previous article

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth

1 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes

4 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start

44 min
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

8 min
5
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

1 d
Latest news
Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
F1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

8m
Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start
F1

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start

44m
F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth
F1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth

1 h
Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen
F1

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen

3 h
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus
F1

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen
Formula 1

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

Trending Today

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
4 h
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.