Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans Next / Mercedes reveals date for F1 W14 car launch
Formula 1 News

Red Bull: Cost cap has "changed the discipline" in F1 development race

Formula 1’s cost cap has “changed the discipline” in Formula 1’s development race, according to Red Bull’s engineering chief.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Red Bull: Cost cap has "changed the discipline" in F1 development race

F1 introduced its first set of financial regulations for the 2021 season, restricting teams to a yearly budget of $145 million. This was initially set to fall by $5m per year, but extra allowances were made to consider the economic climate and soaring inflation rates for 2023.

While F1’s biggest operations - Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari - have continued to dominate since the budget cap came into force, it is expected to level the playing field over time and make the series more sustainable.

Red Bull enjoyed a dominant 2022 campaign as the RB18 car won 17 of the 22 races, helping the team clinch both championships for the first time since 2013.

The team managed to pull clear of primary rival Ferrari around the summer months last year, but is currently contending with a 10% reduction in its aerodynamic testing allowance as punishment for breaching the budget cap in 2021.

Asked by Autosport how difficult it had been to maintain such form given the pressures of the cost cap, Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan said: “It’s changed the discipline.

“Before we could look at aspects that might have been bigger changes and cost us more money, and we were in an enormously privileged position to be able to consider doing it.

“That’s changed tack a little bit. So our engineering discipline has changed to adapt to those rules. What we’ve taken on in previous years, we just can’t take on now.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

Monaghan felt the budget cap was a “double-edged sword” as it “denies us the ability to necessarily change our position within the performance ranking”.

But he added: “The same is true of the others. It’s a discipline we’ve all got to enjoy, the same for everyone, let’s get on with it, and see how we get on.”

The impact of the budget cap has prompted teams to be more considerate with their development approach on their cars.

Monaghan said there was “a little bit of performance” that Red Bull did not bring for the RB18 car due to spending limitations that may have been introduced as a late-season update in previous years.

“It’s just a different way to be disciplined,” he said.

“I suppose you could ask the question a different way: did we make the right parts rather than the less valuable parts to keep our development rate going?

“Relative to our opposition, you would think the answer is yes.”

shares
comments

Related video

Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans
Previous article

Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans
Next article

Mercedes reveals date for F1 W14 car launch

Mercedes reveals date for F1 W14 car launch
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Alfa Romeo targets quicker rate of F1 updates after mid-2022 slump
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo targets quicker rate of F1 updates after mid-2022 slump

Silverstone pushing to expand British GP to four-day weekend
Formula 1

Silverstone pushing to expand British GP to four-day weekend

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Impossible for understeery F1 car to be fast Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Verstappen: Impossible for understeery F1 car to be fast

Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari and Mercedes in 2023
Formula 1

Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari and Mercedes in 2023

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential Plus
Formula 1

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Latest news

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Richie Stanaway will partner Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight for the Supercars endurance races in 2023.

Retiring Harvick "genuinely looking forward" to final NASCAR season
NASCAR NASCAR

Retiring Harvick "genuinely looking forward" to final NASCAR season

Kevin Harvick says he is "genuinely looking forward to" his final season of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series after announcing plans to retire at the end of 2023.

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will join McLaren Racing for the 2024 Indianapolis 500, racing a car co-owned by Rick Hendrick.

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023

Juncos Hollinger Racing has expanded its IndyCar programme to two cars for the 2023 season, signing Argentine touring car ace Agustin Canapino to partner Callum Illot.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
13 h
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Plus

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Autosport prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Plus

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Plus

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Plus

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Plus

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.