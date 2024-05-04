All Series
Formula 1 Miami GP

Red Bull boss Mintzlaff says Wolff’s efforts to lure Verstappen "not right"

Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has said Toto Wolff’s public flirting with Max Verstappen “is not right” and points to a lack of “respect” from his Formula 1 rival.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Oliver Mintzlaff, Managing director of Red Bull GmbH

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

In a rare interview, the Austrian has moved to rubbish any talk that Verstappen is considering overtures from Mercedes to join its squad in 2025, with the German manufacturer having spoken many times about its interest in getting the three-time world champion.

And Mintzlaff has questioned whether it is correct for Wolff to have made several public remarks about his interest in luring Verstappen at a time when his own team is struggling so much.

In an interview to be published in Bild Am Sonntag about Wolff’s public comments on Verstappen, Mintzlaff said: “I understand the pressure that Toto Wolff and perhaps other teams have after years of being behind.

“But I think Toto Wolff should concentrate on his challenges. He has enough of those.

“And it also has something to do with respect. If I keep talking about the personnel of other teams, that's not right.”

While the start of the season has been unsettling for Verstappen amid the power battle for control of the Red Bull team, Mintzlaff said there has been no hint at all of the Dutchman really wanting to walk away from his current contract that runs until the end of 2028.

“Max still has a long-term contract here and hasn't said a word that he doesn't want to fulfil it,” he said.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I'm not at all worried that he's considering a move. Things just have to calm down again now. That’s what Max wants – and that’s what we want too.

“You also need that, if you want to be successful in the long term in sport, whether in football or Formula 1.”

Asked if he could see any reason why Verstappen would want to walk away from Red Bull, Mintzlaff said: “No. At least I can't think of any.

“Max wants the fastest car. We have this. Max wants to become world champion. With us, he has the best chances and Max is a loyal guy.

“He knows that Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have always placed their trust in him. He appreciates that. In addition, Red Bull is simply a great brand that he can extremely identify with. So there are many reasons for staying – and none against.”

