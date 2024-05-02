All Series
Formula 1 Miami GP

RB reveals “chameleon” F1 Miami GP livery

The RB Formula 1 team has unveiled a multi-coloured one-off livery for the Miami Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
RB F1 Team VCARB 01 livery

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

For the Miami event the Anglo-Italian team has repainted large parts of its VCARB01 car in what it has called a chameleon livery, akin to the similarly named prepaid debit card issued by one of its two title partners Cash App.

The team has retained its blue and silver engine cover and its red and white wings, but has changed the rest of the car, with its one-off livery running from the nose through the sidepods and towards the rear wing endplates.

The result is a rainbow-like mishmash of colours – including teal, pink, orange, and yellow – as the recently rebranded team aims to stand out from the midfield crowd.

“Visa Cash App's Chameleon Livery is the perfect colour scheme for our first race in the US,” said RB CEO Peter Bayer.

“Since the team's Las Vegas launch in February, we've taken some big steps forward, and we're bringing fans on an exciting new journey.

“That desire to progress and connect is shared with Visa and Cash App, who are bringing people together in the sport through experiences that are unlike anything else out there.

“This incredible livery and the events surrounding its launch here in Miami demonstrate their commitment to the team and F1, and we can't wait to see the Chameleon VCARB01 in action this weekend.”

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 livery

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 livery

The livery, which will be used by Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda this weekend, was revealed at a launch event in Miami's Wynwood district, which is renowned for its street art, the first of several off-circuit activations that Bayer promised would set the team apart from its previous guises.

The squad and its partners are trying to attract a younger audience, with the livery swap not coincidentally taking place in the home market of both Visa and Cash App.

“One of the main discussions we had with our partners was that we are aiming at that whole new, younger audience, which we are reaching through social media,” Bayer said earlier this year.

“It's about racing, obviously, and we want to be very serious and focus on the racing, but at the same time we want this team to be valuable, to have some entertainment.

“We want to democratise the sport through partnerships by inviting fans who cannot come to the race track because maybe it's not affordable or it's sold out, to add events in the city centre with big music acts.

“It's that combination of on-track performance combined with off-track entertainment and that Red Bull spirit, which is what we want to give to the fans.”

Filip Cleeren
