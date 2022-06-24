Tickets Subscribe
Szafnauer: Netflix cameras in meetings may give F1 a boost
The F1 fan engagement mentality that surprised a Daytona 500 winner
Formula 1 News

Pirelli: Porpoising in F1 would have been worse with 13-inch tyres

Formula 1’s porpoising problem would have been worse, not better, with last year’s 13-inch tyres, reckons Pirelli.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Pirelli: Porpoising in F1 would have been worse with 13-inch tyres

The new generation of ground effect F1 cars have proved to be a headache for some teams in terms of controlling their bouncing at high speed. Mercedes in particular has faced a big challenge in dialling out the phenomenon on its W13.

As well as the porpoising being triggered by the aero characteristics of the current challengers, matters have not been helped by the fact that cars are set up to run very stiff.

And while F1’s move to 18-inch tyres for this season has also meant there is less give in the tyre sidewall – so cars ride a bit stiffer because of it – Pirelli does not think that the new sized rubber is a contributing factor to the problem.

In fact, Pirelli’s head of F1 and car racing Mario Isola believes that if the current cars were running on last year’s tyres, then there would be even more bouncing because of the extra movement in the sidewall.

“I don't think it is a matter of 18-inches or 13-inches,” he told Autosport about the issue. “This is an effect that is coming from the cars.

“But obviously, maybe with the higher sidewall of the 13-inches, this bouncing effect could have been even more, because you have the sidewall that is much bigger and working as a sort of suspension, much more than the current one.

“Now the cars are stiffer and the tyres are stiffer, and that is something the teams have to address. I don't think that 18-inches are making these effects worse. I think it's probably the opposite.”

Pirelli tires

Pirelli tires

Photo by: Erik Junius

The FIA is pushing to try to help teams better manage the porpoising problem over the long term, potentially with a change of rules for 2023.

In a controversial technical directive it sent on the eve of the Canadian Grand Prix, motor racing’s governing body said it was eager to explore ways that teams could better control the bouncing.

PLUS: How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Options to achieve this included raising of the floor edges, reduction of the floor platform, and the elimination of the floor edge wing.

F1 team engineers also believe the situation could be improved if they are given more options in terms of suspension tools – which could even include consideration for the return of mass dampers.

Szafnauer: Netflix cameras in meetings may give F1 a boost
The F1 fan engagement mentality that surprised a Daytona 500 winner
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

