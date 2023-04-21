Popular sports venues "soft targets" for protests, says Silverstone boss
The boss of Silverstone circuit says popular sports venues are “softish targets” for protestors amid concern of further Just Stop Oil demonstrations ahead of Formula 1’s 2023 British Grand Prix.
Six members of the environmental activist group broke onto the circuit during the opening lap of last year’s F1 race but a red flag owing to the crash for Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu meant the cars had slowed significantly when they passed the demonstrators on-track on the Wellington Straight.
Three of the protestors were given suspended prison sentences and the others handed community orders and unpaid work.
The Grand National at former F1 venue Aintree was delayed earlier this month by protestors said to be from the animal rights group Animal Rising, while Just Stop Oil interrupted the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield this week by climbing onto the table and dropping orange powder.
This has led to concerns that the London Marathon and The Open golf event later in the year might also be hit.
Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said events such as the 1987 track invasion to greet victor Nigel Mansell meant the venue was already advanced with its preventative measures.
Reflecting on the interruption in 2022, Pringle told Autosport: “Obviously there are lessons to be learned. Both our fencing and crowd stewards are significantly different to Australia [which was summoned by the FIA for a track invasion earlier this season]. We have been way more advanced.
“Frankly, since '87 and people hopping over the fence to embrace Nige, we've been pretty on that.
“We've done a massive internal review post-last year. We're working closely with the police again.”
Fans
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
While Pringle stressed circuit organisers were working to “make sure people’s fun is not spoilt again”, he did concede that the popularity of F1 made the British GP an inevitable target.
Calling sports event a “softish targets” for protestors, he continued: “I don't in any way take this risk lightly. I'd be surprised if there wasn't some degree of correlation between the protest at Silverstone and people who think it would be a good idea to go and have a crack at Aintree [Grand National] and get their own message in there.
“We know that people have tried to cable tie themselves to goals in football games [Everton versus Newcastle Premier League fixture in March 2022].
“It's people knowing there's lots of eyeballs on sports. Where else can you do it?
“Sports venues as a whole are, relatively speaking, softish targets with quite a high reward for the risk that the individuals are taking on. It's just something we have to deal with as sports promoters.
“But we will work hard to make sure that people's fun is not spoilt again this year.
“They're only doing it because there's a hundred million people watching around the world.”
Related video
Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes
Mercedes shuffles F1 technical team as Allison/Elliott swap jobs
Latest news
Turkington edges Sutton in BTCC free practice at Donington
Turkington edges Sutton in BTCC free practice at Donington Turkington edges Sutton in BTCC free practice at Donington
Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism
Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism
WRC Croatia: Evans leads Tanak after Neuville crash
WRC Croatia: Evans leads Tanak after Neuville crash WRC Croatia: Evans leads Tanak after Neuville crash
Berlin E-Prix: Buemi grabs pole with new Formula E record
Berlin E-Prix: Buemi grabs pole with new Formula E record Berlin E-Prix: Buemi grabs pole with new Formula E record
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success
The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.