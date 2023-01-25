Podcast: Top 10 F1 one-hit wonders

This week's podcast looks at the 26 drivers who took a single world championship F1 win. Some of those drivers should have won many more races, while others got on the list through good fortune or an outstanding performance.

Here is our pick of F1's top 10 one-hit wonders, based on their drives to victory, the circumstances of that success and their overall careers.

We’re excluding those drivers who are still active in F1, so no Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz or George Russell just yet.

Joining podcast host Martyn Lee to discuss the topic are Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner, motorsport journalist Damien Smith and Autosport.com editor Haydn Cobb.

