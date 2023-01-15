Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The factors behind Vettel's priority shift in his final F1 chapter Next / F1 hopes 2026 engine rules "level the playing field" for new manufacturers
Formula 1 Podcast

Podcast: The greatest F1 drivers never to win a title

The greatest Formula 1 drivers who never clinched a drivers' title are discussed in the latest episode of the Autosport podcast.

Podcast: The greatest F1 drivers never to win a title

Only 34 drivers in the history of the world championship have managed the ultimate prize of winning an F1 drivers' title, with half of those winning more than one.

That means that there were a great many names to consider when weighing up the latest top 10 for Autosport's new podcast series. Indeed, many could be considered more complete drivers than those who did snare the world championship. But who was the best of them all?

Joining the panel, hosted by Martyn Lee, are Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner, motorsport journalist Damien Smith and Autosport.com editor Haydn Cobb.

Latest news

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules "level the playing field" for new manufacturers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules "level the playing field" for new manufacturers

Formula 1 hopes the new engine rules for 2026 help “level the playing field” for incoming manufacturers amid growing OEM interest.

Bird rues "proper s***" Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF
Formula E Formula E

Bird rues "proper s***" Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF

An "impossible" car in qualifying and a suspected driveshaft issue capped off a miserable Mexico City E-Prix for Sam Bird, who branded the Formula E season opener as "proper s***".

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual has been won overall by Team Redline, with its #2 entry driven by Felipe Drugovich, Felix Rosenqvist, Luke Bennett and Chris Lulham.

Renault launches new Rally3 car in Andorra
WRC WRC

Renault launches new Rally3 car in Andorra

Renault has officially revealed its challenger to enter the Rally3 sphere of the FIA rally pyramid.

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Plus

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
18 h
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Plus

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Plus

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Autosport prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Plus

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Plus

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
