All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP

Pirelli drops US GP trophy design over potential copyright infringement

The human-shaped trophy was replaced late on as Charles Leclerc took victory in Austin

Mark Mann-Bryans
Upd:
Charles Leclerc Trophy

Charles Leclerc Trophy

Autosport Business

Covering industry news and insight into the business of motorsport

Pirelli was forced to pull its one-off trophies from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix podium at the last minute after being made aware of the similarity in design to another product.

Autosport understands F1’s tyre manufacturer received notice on Saturday and took the decision not to use the special awards in Austin having not had time to investigate the matter fully.

Pirelli announced ahead of the weekend that ‘Heroo’ would make his debut on the podium at the Circuit of the Americas, the silhouette design being a collaboration between themselves and Italian designer Matteo Macchiavelli.

“In any discussion about Formula 1, it’s always the drivers who are portrayed as the heroes and rightly so, as they race at over 300km/h, reclining in a made-to-measure cockpit squeezed into a carbon fibre shell, with a 1000 horsepower Power Unit and a cell holding just over a hundred litres of fuel right behind them,” the press release read.

“While it’s true that the highest level of motorsport is much safer than before, even compared to the quite recent past, that takes nothing away from the heroic nature of the driver’s role. So Pirelli has chosen to illustrate this fact by having a rather unusual hero on the podium, in the shape of the trophy presented to the top three finishers in the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2024 and it goes by the name of Heroo!”

Pirelli trophies for the United States GP

Pirelli trophies for the United States GP

Photo by: Pirelli

Race winner Leclerc was expected to raise a version of the human-shaped trophy that had a golden yellow helmet and was sprinkled with gold dust – while silver and titanium would have been used for second-placed Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen in third.

Instead, Leclerc was given a different, more generic trophy that did not contain the design.
Meanwhile, Autosport has also been told that Sainz and Verstappen were handed Pirelli wind tunnel tyres which had the wheel nuts engraved with their finishing positions as well as the American flag.

Read Also:

In its initial announcement, Pirelli also stated that replicas of Heroo would be available, produced in a limited production for collectors and fans.

It is unclear if that will still be the case given the trophy was pulled for a potential breach of copyright.

The original press release has also since been pulled from Pirelli’s website.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' after Norris battle issue at US GP
Next article US GP fined €500,000 after track incursion by 200 F1 fans

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"

Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"

Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"
Stella: Marko's Norris "weakness" barb worse than Verstappen swearing

Stella: Marko's Norris "weakness" barb worse than Verstappen swearing

Formula 1
United States GP
Stella: Marko's Norris "weakness" barb worse than Verstappen swearing
Lawson reveals Alonso threat after US GP sprint battle

Lawson reveals Alonso threat after US GP sprint battle

Formula 1
United States GP
Lawson reveals Alonso threat after US GP sprint battle

Latest news

How Katsuta bounced back stronger after WRC benching

How Katsuta bounced back stronger after WRC benching

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
How Katsuta bounced back stronger after WRC benching
Horner: "Slam dunk" Norris penalty was a "black-and-white" case

Horner: "Slam dunk" Norris penalty was a "black-and-white" case

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Horner: "Slam dunk" Norris penalty was a "black-and-white" case
Seven things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

Seven things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Seven things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix
Norris says Austin was “momentum killer” for F1 title hopes

Norris says Austin was “momentum killer” for F1 title hopes

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Norris says Austin was “momentum killer” for F1 title hopes

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull

How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe