Pirelli drops US GP trophy design over potential copyright infringement
The human-shaped trophy was replaced late on as Charles Leclerc took victory in Austin
Charles Leclerc Trophy
Autosport Business
Covering industry news and insight into the business of motorsport
Pirelli was forced to pull its one-off trophies from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix podium at the last minute after being made aware of the similarity in design to another product.
Autosport understands F1’s tyre manufacturer received notice on Saturday and took the decision not to use the special awards in Austin having not had time to investigate the matter fully.
Pirelli announced ahead of the weekend that ‘Heroo’ would make his debut on the podium at the Circuit of the Americas, the silhouette design being a collaboration between themselves and Italian designer Matteo Macchiavelli.
“In any discussion about Formula 1, it’s always the drivers who are portrayed as the heroes and rightly so, as they race at over 300km/h, reclining in a made-to-measure cockpit squeezed into a carbon fibre shell, with a 1000 horsepower Power Unit and a cell holding just over a hundred litres of fuel right behind them,” the press release read.
“While it’s true that the highest level of motorsport is much safer than before, even compared to the quite recent past, that takes nothing away from the heroic nature of the driver’s role. So Pirelli has chosen to illustrate this fact by having a rather unusual hero on the podium, in the shape of the trophy presented to the top three finishers in the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2024 and it goes by the name of Heroo!”
Pirelli trophies for the United States GP
Photo by: Pirelli
Race winner Leclerc was expected to raise a version of the human-shaped trophy that had a golden yellow helmet and was sprinkled with gold dust – while silver and titanium would have been used for second-placed Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen in third.
Instead, Leclerc was given a different, more generic trophy that did not contain the design.
Meanwhile, Autosport has also been told that Sainz and Verstappen were handed Pirelli wind tunnel tyres which had the wheel nuts engraved with their finishing positions as well as the American flag.
In its initial announcement, Pirelli also stated that replicas of Heroo would be available, produced in a limited production for collectors and fans.
It is unclear if that will still be the case given the trophy was pulled for a potential breach of copyright.
The original press release has also since been pulled from Pirelli’s website.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
How Katsuta bounced back stronger after WRC benching
Horner: "Slam dunk" Norris penalty was a "black-and-white" case
Seven things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix
Norris says Austin was “momentum killer” for F1 title hopes
Autosport Plus
How Leclerc won another 'Austria situation' with Ferrari's Austin triumph over Red Bull
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments