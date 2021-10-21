Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne
Formula 1 News

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars

By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording

Sergio Perez believes “everything will feel bad” compared to the current best-ever generation of Formula 1 cars as drivers prepare for the new regulations in 2022.

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars

F1 will overhaul its rulebook for next season as it introduces a new set of technical regulations that are set to slow cars down and aim to make them easier to race wheel-to-wheel.

The push comes as part of F1’s bid to improve the on-track spectacle and reduce the number of boring races, as well as allowing for greater competition between teams.

Drivers have been getting their first taste of the new cars through simulator work ahead of next season, with McLaren’s Lando Norris saying the 2022 model is “not as nice to drive”

In an interview with Autosport while visiting Red Bull fuel partner ExxonMobil’s Houston campus, Perez and team-mate Max Verstappen both said it was too early to make a firm assessment on how next year’s cars will feel.

“It’s been alright, just a little bit slower,” Verstappen said.

“But at the end of the day we first need to see the real car on the track and then we will adjust the simulator around it.

“At the moment everything is still a bit of guessing work, so I don’t pay too much attention to it to be honest.”

Perez added that the 2022 car “doesn’t feel too bad” and that it is “still very early days”, but also noted how anything would feel different compared to the current generation of cars, which are the fastest in F1 history.

"I have only been driving [the 2022 car] a couple of times on the simulator so we have to wait until we hit it on track and start from there,” Perez said.

“But it’s obviously very different compared to the current regulations. I think these cars are currently driving, we’ll never see them [again] in the history of Formula 1.

“These are the best cars we have driven, or all people have driven in the history, so unfortunately everything will feel bad compared to these cars. But I hope it is just enjoyable to drive.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The change in the regulations for next year comes after one of the closest seasons in recent F1 history that has seen Mercedes and Red Bull run neck-and-neck at the front of the field with occasional challenges from McLaren, Ferrari and even Alpine, which won in Hungary.

Read Also:

Perez felt it was inevitable that the field would close up towards the end of a regulation cycle, but added that any big gaps that emerge next year could take a long time to close.

“When you leave certain regulations [the same] for a long period of time, then you see what happens,” Perez said.

“These days the margins are so small that you have five or six teams that can be on the podium on Sunday on pure pace.

“I think going into next year, the one that will get it right will get it quite right and will have an advantage compared to the others. It will take years for the others to catch-up.

“Possibly the regulations are so limited that everyone will get it right and it will be really close, but I don’t think so.

“But I think Formula 1 needed the change for many reasons, financial reasons as well. So we just have to wait and see what these new regulations bring.”

shares
comments

Related video

Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne

Previous article

Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP United States GP
Formula 1

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter" United States GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter"

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne

How Alonso's Turkey F1 escape will stop further yellow flag dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alonso's Turkey F1 escape will stop further yellow flag dramas

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied
W Series W Series

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus
W Series W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

2021 F1 United States GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 United States GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Plus

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
1 h
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz Jr. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
20 h
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Plus

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Autosport's technical consultant

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Plus

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding  into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? STUART CODLING talks to the man in charge

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Plus

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Plus

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers Plus

Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021

Latest news

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars

Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne

How Alonso's Turkey F1 escape will stop further yellow flag dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alonso's Turkey F1 escape will stop further yellow flag dramas

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.