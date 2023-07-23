Subscribe
Previous / McLaren insists Norris F1 Hungarian GP strategy call not a case of favouritism Next / Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne

Esteban Ocon has revealed his seat broke after being thrown “four metres” into the air during a first-corner crash that eliminated both Alpines from Formula 1’s 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou appeared to trigger anti-stall when he attempted to launch from fifth on the grid after starring in qualifying. As he worked to recover, he nosed into the back of the returning Daniel Ricciardo under braking into the Turn 1 downhill right-hander.

This projected the AlphaTauri into Ocon and the rear axle of his Alpine was launched into the air. He landed on the sidepod of team-mate Pierre Gasly. 

The latter returned to the pits at the end of the opening lap with a right-rear tyre failure, rear wing damage and a hole in the engine cover bodywork.

He was retired before Ocon was withdrawn at the end of the following lap, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner later revealing his seat had broken as a result of the ‘four-metre’ airborne shunt.

Ocon explained: “We just suffered a strike into Turn 1. It’s just a mistake from Zhou in the back. That led us to a massive hit.

“I took off by, I don’t know, three metres, four metres on the rear wheels. When I landed, there was a big hit. 

"My seat broke in pieces, in two parts. So that tells how much the impact was.

“Unfortunately, both cars were out after that. Those are the consequences from racing at the back. People tend to take more risk. We knew it and we suffered from it today.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, heads to the pits with a puncture

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, heads to the pits with a puncture

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“We’re going to be racing next week and that’s the good thing because we can forget quickly this weekend.”

Zhou copped a five-second penalty for initiating the collision and had two penalty points added to his licence. The stewards reasoned that the Alfa driver tagging Ricciardo had “caused a chain reaction upfront”.

They added: “Although this was a lap-one incident, where some leeway is given to the drivers who get caught up in the middle of a number of cars, this particular incident was not one of those.

Read Also:

“[Zhou] got off to a slow start and simply did not slow down enough when approaching the corner, resulting in an unnecessary collision.”

Gasly, who started 15th, noted the whole team's disappointment after a strong initial launch but he acknowledged Alpine had been “lacking pace and not fast enough” all weekend.

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer said it was “like bowling” into Turn 1. On Ocon’s seat breaking, he added: “They are lightweight, made of carbon, so if you come down on them in the right way they split.”

shares
comments

McLaren insists Norris F1 Hungarian GP strategy call not a case of favouritism

Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Ricciardo reveals how Alonso chat settled head over F1 break

Ricciardo reveals how Alonso chat settled head over F1 break

Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals how Alonso chat settled head over F1 break Ricciardo reveals how Alonso chat settled head over F1 break

Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns strengths into weaknesses

Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns strengths into weaknesses

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns strengths into weaknesses Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns strengths into weaknesses

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Esteban Ocon More
Esteban Ocon
Why Alpine "need" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward

Why Alpine "need" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Why Alpine "need" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward Why Alpine "need" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward

Alpine: Safe for Ocon to continue in Canadian GP with wobbly wing

Alpine: Safe for Ocon to continue in Canadian GP with wobbly wing

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Alpine: Safe for Ocon to continue in Canadian GP with wobbly wing Alpine: Safe for Ocon to continue in Canadian GP with wobbly wing

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Alpine More
Alpine
Alpine F1 team boss Szafnauer trusts Renault chief de Meo to give him time

Alpine F1 team boss Szafnauer trusts Renault chief de Meo to give him time

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Alpine F1 team boss Szafnauer trusts Renault chief de Meo to give him time Alpine F1 team boss Szafnauer trusts Renault chief de Meo to give him time

What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP

What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Plus
Plus
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Latest news

Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa

Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa

INDY IndyCar
Iowa II

Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa

2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?

F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts? F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe