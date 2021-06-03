Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight Next / Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings
Formula 1 News

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren

Lando Norris has admitted that even he is unable to drive McLaren's Formula 1 car exactly like he wants, despite his run of podiums.

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

In the wake of Daniel Ricciardo's struggles to adapt to the McLaren MCL35M, team principal Andreas Seidl conceded over the Monaco GP weekend that the current car needs a 'special' driving style.

And while Ricciardo's difficulty to deliver that has been obvious as he has been on the backfoot in the early 2021 races, team-mate Norris' situation has not been so clear.

But despite taking podium finishes at Imola and Monaco, Norris says that it has been hard to get the most out of the current McLaren – and he is not able to push it in a way that he could in previous cars.

"This year the car is different, and there are different things on the car that you have to drive in a different way," he explained ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"I'm still learning a lot now, with every race that we do, about the car. I would say Monaco was my best qualifying that I've done, but I made mistakes in previous qualifying and races because of not knowing about the car enough.

"I'm still learning a lot of things and, especially in Bahrain, for example, and in the first couple of races of the season, I was driving it too much like last year's car and I had to adapt a lot to this year's car.

"So there are definitely a lot of differences and it's not been easy going from last year, the last two years, to this year."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Erik Junius

Norris said that a preference for car set-up that he learned in junior categories won't work with the current McLaren, which is why he is still finding his feet with it.

"I can't just drive it the same way and then just be a better driver," he said. "I've had to adapt to a lot of different things, and I still can't necessarily drive it the way that I want to, as a preference from how I drove in Formula 3 and Formula 4 and things like that.

"I can't drive it the way that I want. So a bit of it is just you have to adapt, and every car in F1 is different and you have to get used to it."

Read Also:

Ricciardo endured a difficult Monaco GP weekend and has spent time in the McLaren simulator since then to try to help make progress in getting more comfortable.

"I did spend a good few days on the sim last week, and it was really just trying to take a step back and understand what's going on, and let's say how the car works and what kind of needs to be done to get the car working well," said the Australian.

"In a way I kind of - I don't want to say started from zero because I've definitely learned a bit the first few races - but just had more of an open mind with my approach. We just tried lots of different things and even things that don't feel, let's say, correct. We'll try them and then understand why that doesn't work.

"So we just played around a lot. And certainly some things now do seem more clear to me, and I think it was really productive to do that. So I'm just looking forward to putting it in [action]."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight

Previous article

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight

Next article

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

2h
2
Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

1h
3
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

4h
4
MotoGP

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

2h
5
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs

2h
Latest news
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus
F1

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

45m
Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
F1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

1h
Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight
F1

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight

2h
Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop
F1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

2h
Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs
F1

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs

2h
Latest videos
IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop
Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium Monaco GP
Formula 1

Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" using track limit allowances by lap seven in Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" using track limit allowances by lap seven in Monaco

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Plus
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

McLaren More
McLaren
Remembering the legendary Bruce McLaren
Formula 1

Remembering the legendary Bruce McLaren

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
45m
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era Plus

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era

In the second part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH explains how the Lotus marque’s values crystallised in the 1960s as founder Colin Chapman met his perfect foil: the peerless Jim Clark. But Chapman’s technological tours de force were fragile as well as fast…

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021
The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

It’s rare for Formula 1 teams to go from back-row fodder to podium challengers in one season, but that’s what Benetton did in 2001 as it laid the foundations for title-winning success as Renault

Formula 1
May 30, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Plus

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. STUART CODLING examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

Latest news

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.