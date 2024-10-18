Norris rues "shocking" lap after qualifying fourth for US GP sprint
McLaren F1 driver Norris starts fourth in Saturday's 19-lap sprint race
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris labelled his sprint qualifying lap as "shocking" after claiming fourth on the grid for Saturday's United States Grand Prix sprint race, 0.25 seconds shy of Max Verstappen's pole time.
Norris split the two Ferraris with his sole flying lap of the session, as neither Charles Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz could capitalise on the early pace that they had shown.
The Briton had gone fourth and sixth fastest through SQ1 and SQ2, on both occasions over two-tenths slower than the fastest time in each phase. Norris was again over two-tenths away from making the front row in SQ3, and just 0.006s ahead of Sainz in the overall pecking order.
On the radio after the lap, a downbeat Norris told his team that he didn't want updates on where his rivals landed in the timing order, exclaiming that his lap was "s***".
Speaking after the session, Norris conceded: "[It was] not very good. P4, so not a great day. I've been struggling the whole day, honestly, with the balance and the setup," Norris said.
"In a way I'm happy with P4 because I felt like it could have been a lot worse, but my lap was shocking. Not a terrible day and it could have been worse, but could have been better. But I'll take it.
Norris felt that the upgrades McLaren had brought to Austin, which ranged from the front wing and suspension to minor changes around the rear of the car, were "pretty much the same" as what McLaren had run with in recent races.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
He explained that he was unsure of where the McLaren stacked up in race pace with the other cars, but hoped that there was more in the car that would allow him to attack the cars ahead of him on the grid.
Asked if he had a sense of where the race pace was, he replied: "Not really. I hope to go forward, that's my plan.
"But on pace, I think we are where we deserve to be today, so my plan is to go forward, but I have no idea how much we can."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Norris cleared after moving under braking investigation
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Verstappen: Piastri "too good" to support Norris at McLaren
McLaren explains decision to hold fire on new F1 floor at Austin
Brown: Marko comments about Norris' mental health set F1 back 10-20 years
How McLaren went from back to front in 18 months
Latest news
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
WRC Central Europe: Tanak assumes lead after Ogier error, Pajari rolls
Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident
F1's 2026 cars now two seconds faster after rule tweaks
Autosport Plus
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments