Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying Next / Mercedes explains call to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Norris: Q1 traffic “cost me” later in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Lando Norris says his Q1 lap that was ruined by being held up by Nikita Mazepin effectively wrecked his entire qualifying hopes for Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Norris: Q1 traffic “cost me” later in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

The McLaren driver had been on a fast lap in Q1 at Barcelona, but came across a gaggle of cars in the final chicane sequence.

Mazepin in the Haas elected to stay ahead of him, and cost Norris a vital few tenths on the run to the line – which meant that the young Briton had to burn another set of tyres to run again so he could guarantee he got through to Q2.

Not having that extra set of tyres eventually caught up with Norris in Q3, and meant he only had one proper run in a bid for the final grid slots. He eventually ended up ninth on the grid, but felt he could have done better.

Speaking after the session about the moment in Q1 when he was caught up behind Mazepin, he said: “I feel like it kind of cost me quali today. The car was good. I feel like I didn't do a bad job.

“I just had one guy who held me up a lot, which meant I had to use my second set of tyres. And when it's split by thousandths and hundredths and tenths and stuff, you want every opportunity to improve, and you can't make any mistakes.

“When you have something like that, and then you have one set of tyres to really push on, it definitely cost us today. So a bit annoying, because I feel like we could have been sixth or fifth or something."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Norris said that the lost set was especially bad in Q3 because the track conditions for the second run in Q3, when he used his only remaining new set, were worse as the result of Sergio Perez’s off.

“I think there was a little bit of gravel in Turn 13,” he said. “Someone said Perez spun there, so I think I was like the first guy to push through it.

“No one really seemed to improve on their second push lap, and I don't know if it got a bit more windy or whatever. So yeah, it was a hindsight thing.

“You would have put your new set on for run one in Q3, rather than run two. You never know that. So we were just unlucky. And the only reason for that is Q1, and having the traffic in the final corner."

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Previous article

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Next article

Mercedes explains call to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

Mercedes explains call to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Lando Norris
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
5
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

53m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium Monaco GP
Formula 1

Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris "made engineer nervous" using track limit allowances by lap seven in Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" using track limit allowances by lap seven in Monaco

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful"

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Plus
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.