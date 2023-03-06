Subscribe
Previous / Autosport Podcast: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix review Next / Ferrari: Set-up, not car concept, behind F1 deficit to Red Bull
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP

Lando Norris says there is no reason for his McLaren Formula 1 team to be “downbeat” despite what appeared to be a disastrous start to the 2023 season in Bahrain.

Adam Cooper
By:
Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP

Norris suffered a power unit pneumatic issue that led to six pitstops and his eventual retirement in the closing laps, while team-mate Oscar Piastri retired early with an electrical failure.

However Norris tried to see the positives, pointing out that he would have scored points had he not had problems.

He started 11th in a race that saw Valtteri Bottas move up from 12th to eighth, and Pierre Gasly charge from 20th and last to claim ninth place.

Asked by Autosport about his role in keeping spirits in the camp up he said: “It’s very important. It’s part of my job, really. I guess more so now than ever.

"But there’s no reason why they should be downbeat.

PLUS: The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

“The main thing is we should have scored points, that was our objective today, with a car we know is not that competitive.

"The team know that, and if we fix the issue, we should be fine.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, in the pits

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, in the pits

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Norris says that the potential to score points should give the team some hope ahead of the next race in Saudi Arabia while it waits for a major upgrade that is due for the fourth race of the season in Azerbaijan.

“Today, we could have boxed already after we had the first problem,” he said. “After they knew I was going to have to box every 10 laps, we knew we were going to be out the race very quickly.

“We still tried to stay in it for as long as possible, so that’s why I only retired with two laps to go. We scored points in the past in Jeddah. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t have scored points today, and that hopefully continues into the next race.

“We’re optimistic, we still believe we can score points with the car we have, which makes us even more optimistic for the later part of the season. And we’ll keep trying.”

Read Also:

Pushed on potential form in the Saudi race he said: “I have no idea, to be honest. I think maybe a little bit better. I feel like the very low-speed is where we struggle a lot. And there’s less of that in Jeddah. I say that, but I always seem to be wrong. So, it could be the opposite.

He added: “It’s not as bad as everyone expected before the season, and it’s not as bad as everyone was expecting before the test and before the race.

“But like I said, we should have scored points today. Simple as that. That’s what we’ll try to do next time.”

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport Podcast: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix review

Ferrari: Set-up, not car concept, behind F1 deficit to Red Bull
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet" Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

How a 15mm difference triggered McLaren's F1 2023 woes

How a 15mm difference triggered McLaren's F1 2023 woes

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How a 15mm difference triggered McLaren's F1 2023 woes How a 15mm difference triggered McLaren's F1 2023 woes

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris wants better behaved McLaren F1 car, not ultimate performance

Norris wants better behaved McLaren F1 car, not ultimate performance

Formula 1

Norris wants better behaved McLaren F1 car, not ultimate performance Norris wants better behaved McLaren F1 car, not ultimate performance

Norris: FIA clampdown will make drivers feel like they're in school

Norris: FIA clampdown will make drivers feel like they're in school

Formula 1
McLaren launch

Norris: FIA clampdown will make drivers feel like they're in school Norris: FIA clampdown will make drivers feel like they're in school

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

McLaren More
McLaren
Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal

Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal

McLaren commits to race in F1 with innovative dynamic sponsor panels

McLaren commits to race in F1 with innovative dynamic sponsor panels

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

McLaren commits to race in F1 with innovative dynamic sponsor panels McLaren commits to race in F1 with innovative dynamic sponsor panels

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Latest news

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MGP MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

F1 Formula 1

How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap”

VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap”

MGP MotoGP

VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap” VR46’s Marini “at peace” with his MotoGP weight “handicap”

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

F1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet" Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.