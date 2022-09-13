Norris: Monza recovery after issues “one of my best F1 races”
McLaren’s Lando Norris thinks his Italian Grand Prix was one of his best F1 drives after recovering from a poor start and a slow pitstop.
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment
OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi
OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive
When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help
The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race
Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers
Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success
With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages