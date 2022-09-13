Vettel unhappy F1 'neglected' green message for Monza plane display

Flypasts by an air display team have been common at the Italian Grand Prix for a number of years.

But as part of F1's push for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future, it has banned the starting grid flypasts at races this year.

However, on Sunday at Monza the Frecce Tricolori did two flypasts ahead of the start of the race, which Vettel claims was demanded by the visiting president of Italy.

When asked by Autosport if he felt Monza was a venue F1 must work to preserve on future calendars, the four-time champion says it should, but took the opportunity to take aim at the flybys.

"I hope so and I hope they stop doing the flybys," he said.

"I heard the president was insisting to have the flybys. He's about 100 years old, so maybe it's difficult for him to let go of this kind of ego things.

"But, yeah, I think it has to stay on the calendar. It's a great circuit, it has a great atmosphere.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"But as I said, the flybys – we were promised they were gone, and it seems that the president has to change his mind and F1 just gives in despite the boards [pushing for climate action] around the track and the certain goals on making the world a better place.

"They [F1] just need to be moving away from being influenced. If you have a goal, you shouldn't do like all the countries and neglect the fact you won't achieve it.

"So, you should stick to the word you put out. But time will tell."

Autosport has reached out to F1 for comment on who greenlit the flypasts.

In recent years, Vettel has increased his campaigning for environmental issues, though his criticism of Formula E drew accusations of 'greenwashing' from driver and series investor Lucas di Grassi.

Ahead of the Monza weekend, Vettel said he hadn't had any discussions with di Grassi over their disagreement but was open to it.