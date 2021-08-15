Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator
Formula 1 News

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development

By:
Co-author:
Jon Noble

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris believes his CEO Zak Brown and team boss Andreas Seidl have played a "hugely important' role in his development over the past two and a half years.

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development

Norris joined the Woking squad ahead of the 2019 F1 season and has since grown into one of the sport's most reliable performers, taking four podiums over the past 18 months while currently holding third in the 2021 driver standings ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

The 21-year-old has particularly impressed this season with his consistency, which is crucial for McLaren in its battle with Ferrari for third in the constructors' championship, Norris finishing in the top five in nine of the first 12 races.

Norris says his bosses Brown and Seidl have played an important role in his development, saying they strike a balance between being supportive and giving the young Briton a proverbial kick up the backside when needed.

"I think it's been hugely important," he replied when asked by Autosport about the support he gets from Brown and Seidl.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Having them support you in tough times and criticise you when you need to be criticised.

"It's not all about trying to make you feel good but telling you the truth and tell you: 'You've just got to be better in this area, and you've got to be better in this area'.

"But they just want to help you as well, it's not like all you have to do is impress them. They also want to help you do a better job and maximise yourself.

"And it's definitely helped me progress quicker, become a better driver. I still feel pressure from them, so it's not like it's easy and we're best mates or whatever and I can get away with everything."

He added: "They're still my bosses and I don't want to make mistakes; I don't want to make them look bad. And I've still got a job at the end of the day where I have to perform and go out and do a very good job.

"It's also in those tougher times or the times you struggle, or the times you need that kick up the arse to go and do a better job in whatever area, that they give you that. And I think it's a very good combination of these types of things that they're able to help on."

Read Also:

Norris is known as a particularly analytical and self-critical driver, which Seidl has previously identified as one of the reasons behind Norris' progress.

"Obviously, all drivers are different and some people don't feel like they want support, they feel like they can do it alone," Norris explained.

"And then you get some drivers who need lots of support, and they need all the confidence from every person around them possible.

"I would say I'm kind of in the middle, I love doing a lot of things alone. And being a very kind of negative guy, I'm trying to work on myself a lot.

"I feel like I can do a lot by complimenting myself and being negative about myself, and I can learn a lot from just doing that."

shares
comments
The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Previous article

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

38 min
2
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
3
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

22 h
4
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

2 h
5
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

3 d
Latest news
Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development
F1

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development

1 h
The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
F1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

2 h
Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak would help improve safety
F1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak would help improve safety

17 h
How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment
F1

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment

22 h
Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
F1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Aug 14, 2021
Latest videos
Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next 06:30
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

More
Filip Cleeren
Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak would help improve safety
Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak would help improve safety

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"
Formula 1

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track
Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen F1 comparisons
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen F1 comparisons

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Plus
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

McLaren More
McLaren
Brown: No excuses for McLaren F1 after infrastructure updates
Formula 1

Brown: No excuses for McLaren F1 after infrastructure updates

Third Arrow McLaren SP car possible for 2022, definite for 2023
IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP car possible for 2022, definite for 2023

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Trending Today

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Following the death of founder Colin Chapman, Team Lotus briefly revived before sliding towards oblivion – but what a glorious time this was, inducting Ayrton Senna into the pantheon of grand prix winners. DAMIEN SMITH describes the legendary team’s final seasons

Formula 1
2 h
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Plus

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as PAT SYMONDS explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower Plus

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Plus

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, STUART CODLING says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory Plus

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP RACING reveals

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. LUKE SMITH analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021

Latest news

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren’s F1 team boss approach important in my development

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak would help improve safety
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak would help improve safety

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary F1 disappointment

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.