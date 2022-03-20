Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / More to come from Magnussen and Haas, says Steiner
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Norris: McLaren F1 recovery not an overnight job

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris says that getting the struggling team back on track won’t be an overnight job.

Adam Cooper
By:
Norris: McLaren F1 recovery not an overnight job

Following an encouraging first test with the MCL36 in Barcelona the team was on the back foot from the start of last week’s Sakhir test after suffering brake cooling issues that compromised its programme.

The problem has been addressed with new brake ducts, but over the race weekend the team struggled to find performance, with Norris qualifying 13th, and Ricciardo only 18th.

Norris says he has faith in the team to get to the bottom of the problems.

“I think everyone's working hard, and we just had a long meeting going through everything so they're working hard,” he said. “They have been since last year really to come up with good things.

“There are still lot of the positives we got, just sadly, today more negatives and then positives. So it's just about time and working on them. And I think now we understand them more than ever. It's simply about putting them into action.

“But again, it's not an overnight job, it's not something that we're going to turn up tomorrow and be amazing, or turn up to Saudi and be amazing. But it will take time, and they're going to be working hard to try and make this those improvements.”

Ricciardo suggested that the Bahrain problems were “fuel for the fire” and motivated the team to do even better.

"The only way we're going to move forward is if we put our eyes eyes forward and get on with it. And I think that's important as well, for like team morale. If we just sit and moan and cry... And of course, like today, I'm not happy with 18th, but there's no good being upset about it and not doing anything.

“So I think, as Lando said, it's going to require action and effort from all of us. But I think that should motivate us to do better and want to do better. 

"And I know we believe that we can be obviously a lot further up the grid. So it's fuel for the fire. And it might be a slow burn for now. But that's all we can do to make things better."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Asked if the car felt good to drive but simply wasn’t quick enough Norris conceded that it felt faster than the final results suggested.

“It's a bit of both,” he said. “It’s challenging to put a lap together. But then, at the same time, when you do put it together, you feel like you should be much higher than where you are, like the last lap I did in Q2 it was like a 1m32.0s or whatever it was.

“But it feels like I should be sixth, seventh, fifth, whatever, or pole! You're performing, you feel like you're extracting everything out of it, but you're just a long way off. 

"So it's a little bit of both. It's harder to get it together. But when you do, you're also just not where you want to be.”

Read Also:

“Obviously, the cars are slower than last year,” said Ricciardo. “I mean that they are lower grip. So definitely I would say for now it is probably a little easier to make mistakes. So I think they are a little trickier to drive. And we're not obviously on the pace of the top few at the moment.

“We're just finding maybe a few more slides or lock ups or something a little more. But I still don't think it's easy for the top guys. It's just maybe they've got a little more forgiveness, but I think everyone's having their own wrestles with the car.

“I just watched Charles [Leclerc’s] on-board, and in turn six he has quite a moment in the high-speed. So no one's yet on rails.”

Ricciardo admitted that it had been hard for him to get up to speed after missing the test.

“From a physical health point of view I do feel okay now. So I don't attribute any results to COVID.

“I guess being let's say a step behind, obviously I'd love to say I could have found that step quickly. But it really was something that I didn't didn't recover in time, and kind of I'd find a bit, but then everyone else obviously found a bit.

“So yeah, it was tough to adapt with very different characteristics of this circuit, compared to Barcelona. I think if we would have raced in Barcelona, I would be more competitive. I'd like to think so like from the test.

“I don't want to say I was starting from scratch, but certainly a new set of challenges. So obviously it's unfortunate, but it is what it is, and what's done is done. So try and move forward.”

shares
comments

Related video

More to come from Magnussen and Haas, says Steiner
Previous article

More to come from Magnussen and Haas, says Steiner
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
The unexpected question the FIA's Abu Dhabi report does not address
Formula 1

The unexpected question the FIA's Abu Dhabi report does not address

FIA veteran Haywood returns in F1 deputy race director role Bahrain GP
Formula 1

FIA veteran Haywood returns in F1 deputy race director role

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

Latest news

Norris: McLaren F1 recovery not an overnight job
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren F1 recovery not an overnight job

More to come from Magnussen and Haas, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

More to come from Magnussen and Haas, says Steiner

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Sainz "relieved" to fight for Bahrain GP pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz "relieved" to fight for Bahrain GP pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2 Plus

Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2

Guanyu Zhou is the first Chinese driver to secure a full-time F1 drive – and he’s got there ahead of Oscar Piastri, who beat him to the F2 title last year. But as OLEG KARPOV found out, he’s determined to prove he’s earned his place

Formula 1
21 h
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Plus

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.