Norris suffering back issues with current F1 cars
McLaren driver Lando Norris has said he has "lots of issues" with his back since Formula 1 moved to running ground-effect cars at the start of the 2022 championship.
The current generation of cars must be run very low to the ground and be very stiffly sprung for the underfloor venturi tunnels and floor edges to generate the best downforce levels when working in conjunction with the rear diffuser.
This has in turn changed how drivers feel their machines traversing the course compared to the ultra-high-downforce aerodynamic design era where Norris made his F1 debut in 2019.
Drivers are also unable to attack kerbs in the same way as before with the ground-effect cars without them becoming unsettled.
Most famously, the porpoising phenomenon across 2022 caused several drivers to complain about back problems - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton struggling to climb from his W13 after last year's Baku race.
Discussing the idea of future F1 designs perhaps having softer rides ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Norris said he "would love" such a change.
"I wouldn't say no, if we could have softer cars or something that makes it a bit more like it was in 2019, 2020, 2021," he added.
"I've struggled a lot with my back. I've had to make quite a few seats and do a lot more training just to try and strengthen my back, my lower back.
"I've had a lot of issues over the last 12 months or so. Similar to Carlos [Sainz].
Press Conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: FIA Pool
"I guess everyone's had different things and struggles with different bits and cars are different and whatever.
"A bit of it including the car and how stiff it is. I've struggled quite a bit."
The drivers speaking alongside Norris in the pre-event press conference at Monza – Nico Hulkenberg, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez – said they had not suffered similar back issues since the start of 2022.
Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas joked: "My back was already destroyed in 2015 [when he raced for Williams], so there's no feeling anymore, so it doesn't matter!"
He added: "Everyone will always search for performance versus comfort. You take it, even with not being so comfortable in the car.
"And that would definitely be improved somehow by the regulations, not by the teams – because teams wouldn't go softer if it's slower."
Leclerc, whose Ferrari squad had one of the 2022 cars that porpoised most dramatically, claimed: "Even the porpoising wasn't something that was really disturbing me – I don't know why."
Perez not adapting "as quickly as I should" to Red Bull F1 upgrades
Verstappen: Working with new performance engineer is “incredible”
McLaren pours cold water on Norris Red Bull F1 switch talk
McLaren pours cold water on Norris Red Bull F1 switch talk McLaren pours cold water on Norris Red Bull F1 switch talk
McLaren enjoys being "heavily challenged" by vocal Norris on F1 team radio
McLaren enjoys being "heavily challenged" by vocal Norris on F1 team radio McLaren enjoys being "heavily challenged" by vocal Norris on F1 team radio
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Latest news
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice
Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice
IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash
IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.