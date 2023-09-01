Italian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Ferrari SF-23 front wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has a trimmed top element front wing at its disposal for the Italian Grand Prix to balance the aerodynamic set up with the lower downforce rear wing. Note that there might also be another solution employed that has yet to be installed on the lower wing here.

Ferrari SF-23 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s low downforce, Monza-spec rear wing has an almost flat mainplane element, rather than the spoon-shaped designs it normally uses, while a double pillar arrangement is also used, rather than the single pillar their wing configurations have employed of late.

Alpine A523 technical details Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A peek under the covers of the Alpine A523 not only reveals details of the power unit and its ancillaries but, notably, there’s an internal beam used to help secure the floor at the rear.

Aston Martin AMR23 front wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Aston Martin AMR23 front wing without the elements installed gives an insight into how the wing is divided up into sections, with the inner and outer static sections seen here, while the moveable flaps will likely be customised to suit the demands of the circuit and to help balance downforce front-to-rear, given a low downforce rear wing.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

This side view of Ferrari’s front wing gives a clear idea of how the elements in the outer section of the wing are turned outwards to help generate outwash.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull will test several variants of its rear wing design in order to find the right balance for Monza, with this one fitted to Sergio Perez’s car for FP1 sporting a trimmed upper flap and furnished with a trailing edge Gurney. Also note the strakes mounted upon the inner surface of the brake duct to help guide the airflow inside the drum.

McLaren MCL60 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

The internal makeup of McLaren’s front brake assembly includes torturously-routed pipework that feeds the brake disc and caliper fairings.

Alpine A523 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine’s front brake arrangement with the caliper mounted in the forward position the fairing has teardrop-shaped outlets to allow the heat generated by the disc an avenue through the assembly.

Mercedes W14 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes’ front brake arrangement prior to the ducting and fairings being installed gives us insight into the positioning of their caliper and the drill pattern used for their discs.

Alpine A523 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

The lower downforce front wing option for Alpine sees a large notch cut out of the inboard end of the upper flap.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

Another rear wing option for Red Bull, this time a higher downforce variant without the trimmed upper flap.

Mercedes W14 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes’ low downforce offering includes a trimmed upper flap without Gurney and the infill panels for the endplate cutouts are back.

Alpine A523 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine has fixed a ride height sensor to the front wing for FP1 in order that they can study the car's behaviour.

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri’s low downforce rear wing has a relatively flat mainplane, rather than the spoon-shaped effect we’re used to seeing from the teams, while the upper flap is arched across the trailing edge.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another look at Red Bull’s higher downforce configuration which you’ll note has no Gurney on the trailing edge of the upper flap and has a V-groove cut-out in the centre.