Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris reckons a front-row start for the 2023 United States Grand Prix was “not expected” but nevertheless reckons he should have nicked pole position.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren, and pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, congratulate each other after Qualifying

In the Friday evening qualifying session to determine the Sunday GP grid, Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc topped the times with a 1m34.723s final flying lap to pip Norris by 0.13s.

They were helped by Max Verstappen having his lap time binned for exceeding track limits at Turn 19 after he ran wide on exit. The Red Bull driver was subsequently demoted to sixth place.

With Verstappen out the way, Norris says pole position was up for grabs even if his expectation ahead of the session had not even been to make the front row of the grid.

“I'm happy. It's been a good day,” he said. “Probably not expected from the end result so a good bonus for the whole team.

“I didn't make as many mistakes as I made [in Qatar], which is a good thing. But I think we had it today. I think there was enough in it to get pole.

“I know Charles said he made a few mistakes, but so did I. So, it's a bit of a shame. That one opportunity maybe we missed again, but I'm so happy, nevertheless.”

Norris explained that he had left time on the table through the Turn 11 left-hander that leads onto the long back straight.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

He reckoned the car consistency and braking performance was better than anticipated. So, although he braked later to gain time, the car still rotated more than expected.

As such, having thought that he would miss the apex, he then clipped the kerb to compromise his run down the backstraight at a cost of a tenth. Norris also picked fault with his final corner.

Previously at Austin, starting from second place has proved advantageous as it puts the driver on the inside line for the opening left-hander.

Rating his chances, Norris said: “It's different every year, but you never know… we’re in a good position.

Read Also:

“Charles is normally a good starter, to be honest. So, it's going to be difficult to get him off the line. But we're in almost the best position you can have for Sunday. So, I'm happy with that.”

Leclerc added: “Into Turn 1 is always tricky here. But at the same time, it's always better to be starting in the front rather than being in the back.”

shares
comments
Previous article F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Formula 1
United States GP

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Alonso: F1 US GP a write off after "painful" qualifying

Alonso: F1 US GP a write off after "painful" qualifying

Formula 1
United States GP

Alonso: F1 US GP a write off after "painful" qualifying Alonso: F1 US GP a write off after "painful" qualifying

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Lando Norris
More
Lando Norris
Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race

Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race

Formula 1
United States GP

Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Norris: McLaren catching Ferrari "doable" for third in F1 constructors fight

Norris: McLaren catching Ferrari "doable" for third in F1 constructors fight

Formula 1

Norris: McLaren catching Ferrari "doable" for third in F1 constructors fight Norris: McLaren catching Ferrari "doable" for third in F1 constructors fight

McLaren
More
McLaren
McLaren signs development driver Bustamante for 2024 F1 Academy

McLaren signs development driver Bustamante for 2024 F1 Academy

F1 Academy

McLaren signs development driver Bustamante for 2024 F1 Academy McLaren signs development driver Bustamante for 2024 F1 Academy

Stella trying to recreate Schumacher/Ferrari era "continuity, seniority" at McLaren F1

Stella trying to recreate Schumacher/Ferrari era "continuity, seniority" at McLaren F1

Formula 1

Stella trying to recreate Schumacher/Ferrari era "continuity, seniority" at McLaren F1 Stella trying to recreate Schumacher/Ferrari era "continuity, seniority" at McLaren F1

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

NTNL National

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM DTM
Hockenheim

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe