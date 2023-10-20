Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Alonso: F1 US GP a write off after "painful" qualifying

Fernando Alonso says Aston Martin should write off the rest of Formula 1’s 2023 United States Grand Prix and use it as a glorified test session following a “painful” qualifying.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

The two-time world champion managed just 17th in the Friday shootout to determine the grid for the grand prix on Sunday, while team-mate Lance Stroll pipped only Logan Sargeant for 19th place.

This followed both of the newly upgraded AMR23s (revised floor, engine cover bodywork) having to curtail their running during the sole practice session due to front-left brake fires.

As such, Alonso was left to lament a “painful” day that Aston Martin needed to ‘completely repeat’ and reckoned that the rest of the Austin weekend should be used as a test for 2024.

He said: “We should go back and repeat the day completely starting from the morning.

“We had that terrible session. Lance didn't complete any laps; I only did six or seven quality laps with the new package. Too many unknowns in terms of how to operate the package and the new car.

“So, I think we went a bit blind into qualifying and obviously we see the results, so nothing we can do now.

“We use this weekend as a test for next year as well, even if they are painful. So, let's see what we can learn in the remaining sessions.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, settles into his seat

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, settles into his seat

Alonso missed Q2 by 0.055s but both he and Stroll reckoned the car had felt sound enough.

The Spaniard, who in-part blamed a congested track for failing to progress, continued: “It was the maximum.

“The lap was not ideal, the out-lap especially, the traffic was very badly managed. I crossed the line within one second of the limit, so I started the lap too close to the cars in front.

“So that didn't help but the lap felt OK. The pace was maybe not good enough to be in Q2.

“Let's see tomorrow if we can make a good sprint because Sunday’s race is heavily compromised now.”

Read Also:

Stroll reckoned he had acclimatised swiftly to the upgraded car despite his early FP1 exit.

He added: “I didn't feel like it was a bad session. I actually felt like I was OK in the car.

“Even after no running in FP1, I feel like I've got to grips with the car pretty quickly. But we just weren't quick enough. I was hoping for more.”

shares
comments
Previous article 2023 F1 US GP qualifying results: Charles Leclerc takes pole
Next article F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Formula 1
United States GP

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Formula 1
United States GP

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

NTNL National

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM DTM
Hockenheim

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe