Previous / Herta: Missed IndyCar points chances not made worse by F1 superlicence situation Next / The group mirror test that hinted at 2023 F1 rule change
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP

Lando Norris expects his McLaren Formula 1 team to have a “difficult weekend” at the Italian Grand Prix just one year on from its spectacular 2021 performance.

Adam Cooper
By:
Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP

Last season Daniel Ricciardo led Norris home in an unexpected 1-2 finish, helped by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton colliding and taking each other out of the race.

However, when asked by Autosport if there was any evidence that this year’s car could repeat that sort of form, Norris made it clear that he expects a very different scenario.

“Sadly, not a lot,” he said. “I want to just have some faith and keep some belief, but I think it's going to be a very difficult weekend for us.

“But I think we are at a point now where we really understand the strengths and weaknesses of the car. I feel like we know now where we are going to be strong and weak.

“Now we have got to start putting good plans on how to combat these issues. And, of course, it's going to take time, but it's clear what it is.

“It's just can we really understand it and put that into the cars DNA a little bit? That's our next job. And we know it's going to take time, but we'll keep pushing for now on.”

After the Belgian GP Norris said that the MCL36 had good straightline speed, but questioned the effectiveness of its DRS, suggesting that he didn’t gain as much as rivals when it was opened. He now has a better understanding of what was happening at the Belgian track.

“No, that's not true,” he said of his earlier DRS comments. “I didn't have all the info.

“I think we were just running one of the smallest rear wings in Spa. So when you have such a small rear wing and you open DRS, there's not a lot of effect.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1st position, with the trophies

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“And when I would compare to Max, they had a much bigger rear wing on, so when they would open DRS, they gain a lot more speed than us.

“But even with the big rear wing, they're almost as quick as us with no rear wing.

“So that's what makes it more difficult. But it's not that [at Monza], it's just how the car performs in the very slow speed corners, high speed corners. Tyre degradation we suffered a lot with in Spa.

“I think we can make some small steps forward, and we've learned a bit from Spa that we can take into Monza, and even some things from here. But yeah, not something that's going to turn us around and then put us steps ahead.”

Norris finished seventh at Zandvoort last weekend, and given the battle with Alpine for fourth in the constructors’ championship he admitted to some frustration at losing out to Fernando Alonso, with the Spaniard gaining places under the safety car.

“It hurts, but at the same time I'm happy with today,” he said.

“I don't feel like I can complain that much. I think we did a good job, they just got a little bit lucky. That happens.

“Sometimes we get advantages and finish ahead of them and it goes our way, and today went their way. So not a lot to complain of.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“But I think there are still positives, if it was just my pace versus them, possibly I was a little bit better.

“Friday, their race pace was unbelievably strong. Even their quali pace was strong, for some reason, they just didn't improve into Q2.

Fernando said he had traffic. I think we tried to take advantage of them being held in Q2, but I think when he gets behind, even if it was 10 seconds, you have a safety car, and it bunches up and everything's back to square one again.

“He got through, we were much quicker than Haas and AlphaTauri and everyone, so they got out of the way pretty much, and then it was just him versus us.

“So yeah, it hurts a little bit. But I have to be happy with the job that I've done.”

Adam Cooper
Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Lewis Hamilton says Daniel Ricciardo is “far too talented” to be a reserve Formula 1 driver, as new reports link the Australian to Mercedes in such a capacity for 2023.

Leclerc expects "difficult" Ferrari home F1 race given Red Bull speed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc expects "difficult" Ferrari home F1 race given Red Bull speed

Charles Leclerc says it will be a "difficult weekend on paper" for the Ferrari Formula 1 team to stop Red Bull and win on its home turf in Monza given its straightline deficit.

Tsunoda: F1 fans pushing conspiracy theories need 'an MRI scan'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: F1 fans pushing conspiracy theories need 'an MRI scan'

Yuki Tsunoda rejects conspiracy theories that resulted from his Dutch Grand Prix retirement and wants to ask Formula 1 fans suggesting them "how does your brain look like?"

RLL IndyCar team hires ex-Red Bull and McLaren F1 tech chief
IndyCar IndyCar

RLL IndyCar team hires ex-Red Bull and McLaren F1 tech chief

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s IndyCar team has announced Stefano Sordo, currently McLaren F1 team’s director of vehicle performance, as its new technical director.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
6 h
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
