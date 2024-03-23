All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Australian GP

Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form

Lando Norris believes the Australian Grand Prix's circuit layout is the main reason why McLaren has completed its best qualifying session so far of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Filip Cleeren Matt Kew
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri qualified fourth and sixth respectively, but both will move up a spot after a three-place grid penalty for third-fastest Sergio Perez.
While Piastri couldn't wring an optimal lap out of his MCL38 in Q3, Norris' four-tenth gap to Red Bull''s polesitter Max Verstappen is the smallest it has been this year, while he was only a tenth and a half slower than Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.
Norris explained that while McLaren tidied up certain areas of its performance, it was Albert Park's circuit layout that made most of the difference, with McLaren punished less severely for its lower top speed or slow corner vulnerabilities.
"We've improved in a couple of small areas and maximised ourselves, but it's just a slightly different circuit layout that potentially played into our favour. Nothing more than that," he said.
"I'm sure if we went back to Saudi Arabia we're not going to really do any differently to what we did. It's a different track layout, different tarmac, just different weekend.
"It's clear from today that we've been a little bit ahead of our main competitors."
Team principal Andrea Stella added that Albert Park reveals the same weaknesses McLaren has always had, but due to the nature of its fast and flowing layout, cars spend less time in the corner types that suit the MCL38 the least.
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In addition, Australia's DRS zones are much shorter than Jeddah's, which doesn't punish McLaren's less efficient system as much.
"When we look carefully at the overlays with some other cars, we actually recognise the same strengths and weaknesses that we have observed in the first two races," Stella explained.
"In relatively long corners, like corner three, or the penultimate and the last corner, we lost time, like we were losing time in Saudi in the similar long corners. Likewise, we lose a bit of time in DRS straights.
"But here the DRS straights are slightly shorter than they are in Saudi, so the track characteristics mean that the time we spend in these weak areas is shorter here and therefore we are more competitive.
"There are a few more high-speed corners than the first two circuits for sure. I think it is completely track layout dependent."
Read Also:
Red Bull and Ferrari are a clear first and second in the pecking order, while behind McLaren is still trading blows with Mercedes from weekend to weekend, a battle which has swung in the Woking team's favour this weekend.
"It feels like every session you go into it the moment, everyone is very mixed up," Piastri pointed out.
"Some sessions Mercedes look very quick, some sessions Aston look very quick, some we look very quick.
"I guess this weekend we've been a bit of a step in front of Mercedes and Aston, which has been good. I do feel like we've made some progress this week."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Next article Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Formula 1
Australian GP
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Piastri: McLaren team orders "completely fair" in F1 Australia GP

Piastri: McLaren team orders "completely fair" in F1 Australia GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Piastri: McLaren team orders "completely fair" in F1 Australia GP
Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place

Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place

Formula 1
Australian GP
Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren

Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren

Formula 1
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren
Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”

Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”

Formula 1
Australian GP
Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue
Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge

Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge
Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”

Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe