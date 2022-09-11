Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Next / Autosport writers' favourite F1 Italian Grands Prix
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP heroics

McLaren's Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo believe they will struggle to repeat 2021's Italian GP scenario and hold back faster cars at Monza.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP heroics

McLaren proved more competitive this weekend and a spate of grid penalties has afforded its drivers a second row start, with Norris taking third on the grid ahead of Ricciardo.

The scenario is reminiscent of last year's running, when Ricciardo and Norris scored a sensational 1-2 for the team.

But, with McLaren's gap to the frontrunners much bigger than last year, Norris doesn't think he and his team-mate can fend off the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, or even the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who is starting at the rear of the field after grid penalties.

Instead, Norris thinks McLaren is fighting for seventh and eighth on Sunday afternoon.

"Let's hope it's not too easy to overtake. I expect Max to come through quickly, Carlos as well," Norris said.

"The Mercedes [of George Russell] will probably clear off fairly quickly so, as much as I hate to say it, if we could have a seventh and eighth now then I think that's a realistic aim for tomorrow, but also a good result.

"It's quite simple, there's six cars a lot quicker than us, so we're going for that."

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who starts behind Sainz in 19th after also taking a new power unit, fears cars will be unable to break out of the dreaded DRS train and joked he'd like to have his iPad in the car, so he can watch Game of Thrones while he's stuck in traffic.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, talk after Qualifying

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, talk after Qualifying

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When asked by Autosport about Hamilton's comments, Ricciardo thought that quicker cars would still be able to find a way through.

"Look, I don't want to go into the race being like negative about it," Ricciardo replied.

"I think last year was tough to come through the field, but I can't see it being more difficult than last year, so I think there'll be a bit more of a race on it.

"I think the quicker cars will be able to drive through and DRS trains do make it tricky, don't get me wrong, but I'd like to think there will be opportunities.

"Maybe that sort of race is good for us, you know, but I wouldn't go into the race being negative."

Commenting on what effect the difference between 2021 and 2022 cars will have on overtaking, Ricciardo added: "I think you can follow a bit closer this year but also the slipstream is not as strong, so I don't know how that kind of works itself out.

"I would be surprised if we could really hold on like we could last year because I do think you can stay closer in the second sector."

At F1's previous high-speed race, the Belgian Grand Prix a fortnight ago, the McLarens endured a torrid afternoon as poor traction out of La Source prevented them from challenging other cars on the following Kemmel straight.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Both Norris and Ricciardo finished out of the points, close to a lap down on winner Verstappen.

But team principal Andreas Seidl believes that, while McLaren's low-downforce limitations are still present, the team has found solutions at Monza that should allow it to have more of a fighting chance in traffic.

"I would say we are definitely aware of the challenge for us in the race," Seidl replied when asked by Autosport whether Spa's traction issues have been remedied.

"We have seen so far this year on low-downforce tracks, when the ambient temperatures are high as well, that we were struggling in some of the races to keep the pace up compared to Alpine for example.

"At the same time, I think we made some good changes to the car so far this weekend as well, the team did a great job to continue to improve the car.

"We will probably be in a good position to fight with all the cars around us and score points."

shares
comments

Related video

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race
Previous article

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race
Next article

Autosport writers' favourite F1 Italian Grands Prix

Autosport writers' favourite F1 Italian Grands Prix
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles Italian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles

Which F1 drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP? Italian GP
Formula 1

Which F1 drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP?

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023 Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Ricciardo: Decision on F1 future beyond 2022 can't be "emotional" Dutch GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Decision on F1 future beyond 2022 can't be "emotional"

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

McLaren More
McLaren
Norris: Alpine has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Alpine has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren

Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 world championship after scoring his 11th win of the season in the Italian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
9 h
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.