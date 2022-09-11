Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Tsunoda relieved to lose F1 reprimands at Monza, penalty points piling up Next / How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in Monza F1 DRS train

Lewis Hamilton fears getting "stuck" in a DRS train in the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix coming from 19th, joking he'll take an iPad to entertain himself if that happens.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in Monza F1 DRS train

The Mercedes driver qualified fifth at Monza on Saturday but will start down in 19th having taken penalties for a power unit change.

Read Also:

Hamilton has enjoyed numerous successful charges through the field with Mercedes in his F1 career, but expects "everyone is going to be in a DRS train" in the race having struggled to follow and overtake Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas in practice.

"I was behind Valtteri yesterday in practice and I couldn't catch him or pass him," Hamilton said when asked about the DRS effect at Monza this weekend.

"So, I hope I don't get stuck tomorrow.

"But I'm imagining everyone is going to be in a DRS train and it's just going to be sitting there and waiting for strategy, tyre degradation to come tomorrow.

"I was thinking about taking an iPad with me and in the DRS line just watch the new Game of Thrones [which] is out."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff shared Hamilton's fears, but is confident the speed of the W13 in the corners and a "clever strategy" can bring his driver into the points on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"Well, he's gonna need the iPad to entertain himself and we're going to need the iPad to entertain ourselves," Wolff said.

"I really hope that it's not the DRS train that we fear. But we have a good race car that is going around the corners quicker than all the others and we can play a clever strategy and bring him back solid in the points, whatever happens in the race.

"And it might be advantageous. And he can come all the way to the front, but that's a long shot obviously."

When asked by Autosport if there was much room to play with strategy at Monza, Hamilton feels Pirelli's insistence on bringing harder compounds makes it an "easy" one-stop race and is hopeful of having "a nice SC (safety car) offering" to help him.

"They should bring the softest tyres here to promote more pitstops and stuff," he added. "But they keep bringing these hard tyres and you can only do one.

"It's a one-stop easy tomorrow, generally, so strategy won't do too much.

"But I hope there's safety cars and those types of things. I've been so unfortunate with the safety car timings this year. It would be nice to have a nice SC offering tomorrow."

shares
comments
Tsunoda relieved to lose F1 reprimands at Monza, penalty points piling up
Previous article

Tsunoda relieved to lose F1 reprimands at Monza, penalty points piling up
Next article

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Leclerc can't rely on 2019 experience in 2022 Italian GP charge Italian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc can't rely on 2019 experience in 2022 Italian GP charge

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 world championship after scoring his 11th win of the season in the Italian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
9 h
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.