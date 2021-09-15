Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 News

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes Formula 1's sprint race format leaves "everyone confused" as drivers are discouraged from taking risks in Saturday's sprint to not compromise their grand prix.

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff

F1 decided to trial sprint races at three grands prix in 2021, with the 100km sprints on Saturday setting the grid for Sunday's full-length race.

The two sprint races F1 has held so far, at Silverstone and Monza, produced mixed results at best. The running order was largely established after the first lap, as a lack of pitstops and overtaking meant drivers were generally resigned to following the train.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was among the drivers to criticise the format, describing it as "very boring".

With just minor points at stake for the top three, and the result setting the grid for Sunday's race, Mercedes chief Wolff believes drivers are discouraged from taking any risks in the sprints, because the risk-reward balance isn't quite right.

"First of all, everybody's confused," Wolff said. "I don't know how it is with you, I don't even know what session is when.

"I believe the sprint race format as it stands at the moment, doesn't give a lot of benefit because nobody will take a serious risk.

"There's too little points at stake and the risk of compromising your Sunday grand prix, with points all the way back to 10th position, is just not worth the risk.

"So, what we've seen is a combination of general difficulties in overtaking because the straight-line speeds are very similar, but also because, even Turn 1 and 2, nobody takes a risk."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Wolff said F1 was right to trial the format and hopes it produces better results at Interlagos, when the third and last sprint event of 2021 is scheduled. But the Austrian doesn't believe the sprint format, as it exists today, should be kept next year.

"I think let's give it another try in Brazil, let's see if anything changes, but that was a worthwhile experiment and for me, and this is just a personal opinion or the opinion of my engineers here, it's not fish, not meat," he explained.

"I think sprint races were worth a try - I'm not sure if we will keep them."

shares
comments

Related video

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Previous article

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

23 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

1 d
3
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

1 h
4
Formula 1

Marko wanted Red Bull F1 drivers to catch COVID-19 at training camp

Mar 30, 2020
5
Formula 1

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff

34 min
Latest news
Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff
F1

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff

34m
Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
F1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

1 h
Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
F1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

17 h
F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
F1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

18 h
Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt
F1

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

19 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Formula 1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash
Formula 1

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident" Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident"

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry
Formula 1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Marko wanted Red Bull F1 drivers to catch COVID-19 at training camp
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko wanted Red Bull F1 drivers to catch COVID-19 at training camp

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1’s elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he’s recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
20 h
How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

OPINION: The Italian GP clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen followed a running theme in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight. Their close-quarters battles have often resulted in contact - and although Hamilton has shown a willingness to back off, Verstappen must learn to temper his aggression

Formula 1
23 h
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers produced maximum-score performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left several others ruing what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Latest news

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.