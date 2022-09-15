Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Top 10 Tyrrell F1 drivers: Alesi, Brundle, Stewart and more Next / FIA names automotive executive Natalie Robyn as first-ever CEO
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

No one could've done better than de Vries on F1 debut - Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes no other driver could have done a better job than Nyck de Vries did on his Formula 1 debut with Williams at the Italian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
No one could've done better than de Vries on F1 debut - Wolff

Having driven for Aston Martin in opening practice on Friday, de Vries was drafted in by Williams ahead of FP3 on Saturday when Alex Albon was taken ill and diagnosed with appendicitis.

The rookie qualified 13th and moved up five places on the grid thanks to penalties for other drivers to start eighth.

He eventually finished the race in ninth, logging two points on his debut.

Wolff said the result was what de Vries deserved after such a strong showing.

"He's just a good young man," Wolff said after the race. "He's not only fast, and has shown that in the junior categories, but he's also intelligent and a good team player.

"And that's why he deserved it today. I don't think that anyone else could have possibly done a better job in what he did.

"You're in an Aston Martin, you're driving around with the rake. And then you're being drafted at the last minute in a different car. You're beating your teammate by quite a margin.

"You're starting eighth, and you're finishing ninth. Niki [Lauda] would have taken his hat off as a driver."

Although de Vries has been closely associated with Mercedes as a Formula E racer and F1 reserve, he is not officially in the manufacturer's young driver programme or under any management deal in the way that George Russell and Esteban Ocon are.

Nyck de Vries, Williams

Nyck de Vries, Williams

Photo by: Williams

However, Mercedes is still taking a keen interest in his progress.

"Nyck was an official Mercedes driver until we stopped Formula E a few weeks ago," said Wolff when asked by Autosport about the relationship.

"And he won the championship for us, our first world championship. So there isn't a more Mercedes driver.

"But we haven't got any management contract with him, nor have we got any influence on his career, nor are we taking any cut of his future earnings. We just know him very well.

"And we rate him, and I think that Nyck deserves to have a place in F1."

Lewis Hamilton, who knows de Vries well through their Mercedes associations, congratulated him in parc ferme after the Monza race.

"Incredibly happy for Nyck, I'm really proud of him," said Hamilton when asked by Motorsport.com about the rookie's performance.

"He's such a good lad, a good human. And he's been a good part of our team, helping and working with us. For Nyck to have jumped in and finished in the top 10, I think that's mega for your first race."

shares
comments
Top 10 Tyrrell F1 drivers: Alesi, Brundle, Stewart and more
Previous article

Top 10 Tyrrell F1 drivers: Alesi, Brundle, Stewart and more
Next article

FIA names automotive executive Natalie Robyn as first-ever CEO

FIA names automotive executive Natalie Robyn as first-ever CEO
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Kvyat: No obstacles to surprise F1 return  Italian GP
Formula 1

Kvyat: No obstacles to surprise F1 return 

Giovinazzi set to join Alpine F1 test in Budapest Italian GP
Formula 1

Giovinazzi set to join Alpine F1 test in Budapest

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Wolff: No better solution than grid penalties for new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: No better solution than grid penalties for new F1 engines

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks grid penalties are a necessary evil in Formula 1 – as there is no better alternative solution that would not be manipulated by teams.

Kvyat: No obstacles to surprise F1 return 
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kvyat: No obstacles to surprise F1 return 

Daniil Kvyat sees “no obstacles” to an eventual return to Formula 1, despite the ongoing issues over Russian drivers in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Colton Herta's F1 switch off as Red Bull abandons efforts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Colton Herta's F1 switch off as Red Bull abandons efforts

Colton Herta's hopes of moving to Formula 1 next year have been dashed, with Red Bull abandoning its efforts to secure the IndyCar race winner a seat at AlphaTauri.

Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monza ‘regret’ over poor fan experience prompts fresh questions over its F1 future

Italian Grand Prix chiefs have expressed their ‘regret’ at the frustrations Formula 1 fans endured at Monza last weekend, as fresh questions emerge about the future of the race.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
17 h
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Plus

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Plus

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Plus

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Plus

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Plus

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.