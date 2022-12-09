Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / "Lucky" shows former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone as you’ve never seen him before Next / Gasly: No guarantees on AlphaTauri 2023 form as it changes F1 concept
Formula 1 News

Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car

Adrian Newey believes Red Bull developed Max Verstappen’s 2021 Formula 1 title-winning car “arguably longer than we should have done”, leaving “a lot to do” for the new regulations.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car

Verstappen swept to his second world title in dominant fashion this year, scoring a record 15 wins through the season behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB18 car, while Red Bull also clinched its first constructors’ title since 2013.

The dominance of the RB18 came despite an extended development cycle for the RB16B in 2021, when Verstappen was engaged in a close fight for the championship with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.

Many teams opted to end their development early in 2021 to focus on the overhauled regulations for 2022, but Red Bull opted to keep bringing updates to successfully help Verstappen’s title bid.

Red Bull was recognised for its success in Sunday’s Autosport Awards as the RB18 won International Racing Car of the Year, the gong being collected by Newey and the Red Bull technical team.

Newey said the success of the RB18 car had been “very special”, particularly given the late switch to focusing on 2022 that he thinks could perhaps have come sooner.

“We had quite a short development period, particularly because we kept developing last year’s car in the battle for the championship, arguably longer than we should have done,” Newey told Autosport after collecting the award.

“That gave us a lot to do over the winter. What we tried to focus on was getting the fundamentals of the car right as this year’s car, and then hoping that would give us the development potential to kind of refine it.

“That’s fortunately how it panned out.”

Adrian Newey OBE being interviewed on the red carpet

Adrian Newey OBE being interviewed on the red carpet

Photo by: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Red Bull fought neck-and-neck with Ferrari through the early part of the season, only for its in-season development to pull it comfortably clear as the quickest team after the summer break.

The team won 10 of the final 11 races, allowing both titles to be wrapped up early as it set a new record for point scored by a team in a single season.

Newey said on stage at Grosvenor House that he thought Ferrari was ahead through pre-season testing, but Red Bull’s focus was on making a car that would work well on all tracks.

“In reality, Ferrari, in pre-season, were probably quicker,” said Newey.

“We had a very good, effective first race upgrade. That made it very close, and then it was really a tight battle early on. Ferrari were quicker in some races, we were quicker in others.

“We learned from that and tried to make a well-rounded car for the second half of the season, to make sure that it worked on all circuits. I think we all collectively did a decent job there.”

shares
comments
"Lucky" shows former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone as you’ve never seen him before
Previous article

"Lucky" shows former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone as you’ve never seen him before
Next article

Gasly: No guarantees on AlphaTauri 2023 form as it changes F1 concept

Gasly: No guarantees on AlphaTauri 2023 form as it changes F1 concept
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren
Formula 1

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren

Vettel: Returning to F1 paddock after retirement will be a "weird moment"
Formula 1

Vettel: Returning to F1 paddock after retirement will be a "weird moment"

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods never an option for Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1

Copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods never an option for Mercedes in 2022

Verstappen’s focus will be "mainly endurance" after F1 career
Formula 1

Verstappen’s focus will be "mainly endurance" after F1 career

How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy

Latest news

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Daytona 24 Hours

Racing father and son Jan and Kevin Magnussen are to team up again in next month’s Daytona 24 Hours in a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the GTD class.

What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like on track
IMSA IMSA

What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like on track

As the future of sportscar racing in Europe has witnessed a tantalizing drip-drip of Le Mans Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Ferrari and Vanwall, across the pond in America the LMDh era arrived with a big bang at Daytona last week as Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche all hit the track together for the first time.

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari boss

Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari will undergo a “smooth transition” when a new Formula 1 team principal takes over next year.

Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch
WRC WRC

Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch

Kalle Rovanpera expects a bigger challenge to defend his World Rally Championship title in 2023 now there are winning drivers in all three teams, following Ott Tanak’s move to M-Sport.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Plus

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year

Formula 1
16 h
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Plus

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Plus

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start Plus

The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start

While it launched the F1 career  of a future world champion, STUART CODLING recalls that the BT60 was also the final nail in the coffin of a once-great marque 30 years ago. Here is its story

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Plus

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Autosport in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Plus

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.