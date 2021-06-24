Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
Formula 1 News

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

By:

A high-speed banked corner and revamped hairpin section have been revealed as part of multiple changes Abu Dhabi is making to its Formula 1 track.

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

After a lacklustre season final in 2020, Yas Marina chiefs have worked hard to revamp its circuit layout which it felt did not allow current F1 cars to race properly.

With work due to start in the summer on the overhaul, the changes to the venue are focused on three key areas of the track.

* At the hairpin section, the chicane before it will be removed – with the width of the track in this area will also being opened up to allow multiple racing lines and potentially more passing opportunities.

* At the end of the second back straight, the tight and twisty complex of bends are being removed completely and replaced with a high speed and wide banked corner.

* Finally, at the hotel section, the corners that run around here are being opened up so it becomes faster and more flowing.

Saif Al Noaimi, acting CEO of the Abu Dhabi F1 promoters, said that the aim of the changes was simply to help improve overtaking opportunities – something which had been lacking in the past.

"We've listened to the spectators and fans, and we've listened to the teams and the drivers," he explained. "We've built these modifications, taking into consideration the feedback that we have received.

"Ultimately, our objective is to create more overtaking opportunities, closer wheel to wheel racing and a faster, free flowing circuit."

Al Noaimi hoped that the banked corner will especially stand out as something special, as he labelled it potentially 'iconic'.

 

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the sport's bosses had welcomed the changes, which he hoped would help produce more entertainment for fans.

"It has been an incredible season so far, and we are looking forward to be there with the new layout to the track, which for sure will give the opportunity to the drivers to maximise the show," he said.

Last year, the previous Abu Dhabi layout came in for criticism from team bosses and drivers after it produced a lack of excitement at the final race.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said at the time: "The amount of messages I got during the race with the sleeping emoji, it was the most I ever got.

"I think we need to look [at it]. It's very difficult to follow in the wake in Abu Dhabi. It's a fantastic venue, the infrastructure is like no other, and spectacular.

"But like we saw with Alonso and Petrov [in 2010], it's just so difficult to overtake, even if the car is slow in front of you."

shares
comments

Related video

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

Previous article

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

25min
2
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

1h
3
Formula 1

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

2h
4
MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

2d
5
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

35min
Latest news
New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
F1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

25m
Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
F1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

1h
Verstappen: Past F1 success in Austria no guarantee of 2021 wins
F1

Verstappen: Past F1 success in Austria no guarantee of 2021 wins

2h
Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now
F1

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

2h
Williams explains decision to part company with ex-team principal Roberts
F1

Williams explains decision to part company with ex-team principal Roberts

19h
Latest videos
How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP French GP
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP

Why the FIA rejected calls to ditch Paul Ricard sausage kerbs French GP
Formula 1

Why the FIA rejected calls to ditch Paul Ricard sausage kerbs

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Trending Today

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP

Latest news

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

Verstappen: Past F1 success in Austria no guarantee of 2021 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Past F1 success in Austria no guarantee of 2021 wins

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.