Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Next / How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 News

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

By:

The Mugello, Barcelona and Paul Ricard tracks have come out on top in a unique report looking at the sustainability performance of race circuits around the world.

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

The Sustainable Circuits Index white paper, which has been produced by Enovation Consulting and Right Hub, uses 21 different industry specific and United Nations criteria to judge the environmentally-friendly ranking of tracks around the world.

Its report, which was published on Wednesday, was based on evidence collected between August and December last year. The aim is for it to become a yearly report to judge how circuits are improving their credentials.

A total of 96 permanent circuits have been analysed for the report, with only 31 of them demonstrating and disclosing some sustainability credentials.

The most sustainable track was Mugello in Italy, which hosted last year’s Tuscan Grand Prix and is a regular MotoGP venue.

Mugello circuit branding

Mugello circuit branding

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The track uses 100 percent renewable energy, and produces 25 percent of its annual energy demand on site using solar panels. It also has a rainwater recovery system for use in toilets and irrigation purposes.

There are also a large number of water fountains available for fans and team personnel to minimise the need for plastic bottles.

Mugello scored 48/100 on the criteria used, ahead of Barcelona (38/100) and Paul Ricard (33/100). All three circuits were awarded three stars out of a maximum four.

Of the other permanent F1 tracks on the calendar, as it is impossible to give temporary street venues a definitive figure, only four others managed to earn a single star. They were Silverstone, the Hungaroring, Monza and the Circuit of the Americas. The full list can be seen below.

Read Also:

Dr Cristiana Pace, who is a member of the FIA Environmental and Sustainability Commission and founder and managing director of sustainability consultants Enovation, believed the report would open the door for change to help drive circuit improvements.

“Too often motorsport has been accused of greenwashing, where stakeholders have used nice words and loose promises,” she said.

“The Sustainable Circuits Index proposes a robust assessment of racing tracks’ sustainability performances based on disclosed data and a well-developed framework, aiming to enable motorsport venues to benchmark each other and, ultimately, accelerate actions and changes. Because the time for vagueness has run out.”

Grand Prix Drivers’ Association chairman Alex Wurz was one who welcomed the report.

“I have been involved with the safety and sustainability of racing tracks for many years now, as a driver, GPDA chairman and a circuit designer,” he explained.

“And while I would argue that big improvements have been made in terms of safety, I also know that there is a long way to go in terms of fully embracing sustainability for racing tracks around the globe.

“Though circuits have started to change the way in which they approach sustainability, more guidance on what sustainability means and how a circuit can be sustainable are needed.”

How the F1 calendar ranks

The Sustainability Circuits Index offers an outline rating between zero and four based on each permanent circuit’s performance. A score of four indicates a high score, while a zero is the lowest.

Here are the scores from the tracks on the 2021 F1 calendar.

Bahrain International Circuit - 0/4

Autodromo Enzo E Dino Ferrari - 0/4

Autódromo Internacional do Algarve - 0/4

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 3/4

Circuit de Monaco - No data available

Baku City Circuit - No data available

Circuit Paul Ricard - 3/4

Red Bull Ring - 0/4

Silverstone Circuit - 1/4

Hungaroring -1/4

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 0/4

Circuit Zandvoort - 0/4

Autodromo Nazionale Monza - 1/4

Sochi Autodrom - No data available

Intercity Istanbul Park - 0/4

Suzuka International Racing Course - 0/4

Circuit of the Americas - 1/4

Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez - 0/4

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace - 0/4

Jeddah Street Circuit - No data available

Yas Marina Circuit - 0/4

shares
comments

Related video

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

Previous article

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

Next article

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

4 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

3 h
3
Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

1 h
4
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

1 h
5
BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

3 h
Latest news
How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
F1

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

4m
Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
F1

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

25m
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus
F1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

1 h
McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
F1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

1 h
Mercedes: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’
F1

Mercedes: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards British GP
Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
General General

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

Mercedes: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
1 h
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
20 h
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Latest news

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.