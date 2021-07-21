Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
Formula 1 Interview

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

We spoke to Haas F1 Team's Ayao Komatsu to find out what a Director of Engineering does, how to become one, and what skills you need for the job.

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Engineers are crucial to the success of a Formula 1 team, and whether they’re working on a car at a race weekend or optimising the car in the factory, there’s a wide variety of engineering roles out there.

To find out more about the world of F1 engineering, we spoke to Ayao Komatsu – Haas F1 Team’s Director of Engineering – to find out how he made it to where he is, what he looks for in potential hires, and what advice he’d give to people who want to become an engineer in Formula 1.

What is your role?

I am the Director of Engineering and I manage all trackside engineering activities on-site, and back in the factory working with a team of engineers - a vehicle performance group, vehicle science group and electrical engineering. I coordinate some of the performance related activities at the Banbury engineering group with the trackside engineering, but I also work closely with the planning operation department as well, so it's quite wide ranging.

How do you become a Director of Engineering?

I started in Formula 1 in 2003. I was on the test team for BAR Honda which is now Mercedes and I focused on the vehicle performance side. I did that for three years and on the final year I focused on tyres and analysis of tyre performance. It was the era of Michelin and Bridgestone and that was the biggest performance differentiator, even more so than aerodynamics at the time. I got a call from Renault to join the team and moved in 2006 to do a similar role in terms of a Tyre Engineer when we won the championship. After that era of tyres ended, I wanted to go into more generic vehicle performance. I became a Performance Engineer, trackside. I did that for a year, and then went on to the race team, doing the same tasks, but as a race team Performance Engineer. I then became a Race Engineer on the team for four years, and then became Chief Race Engineer for a year. Overall, I was with Renault for just under 10 years.

Then I had the opportunity to come to Haas as a brand-new team. I thought it was a very exciting opportunity, rather than being purely a Race Engineer, and being part of a bigger project with a new team. It was an exciting prospect for me.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1, and Komatsu Ayao, Haas Chief Race Engineer

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1, and Komatsu Ayao, Haas Chief Race Engineer

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What qualifications do you need?

I did an automotive engineering degree and then I went on to the PhD in the same area. Qualification wise, a good engineering degree is required and then a Master’s or PhD. It doesn't need to be PhD, but at least a Bachelor’s is definitely a necessity and then a good Master’s helps as well. During it, you dive into one specific area rather than having a general overview of engineering.

What should you study in school?

I'd say maths and physics are the obvious ones, but then computing, software, programming and language are all good to study.

What other skills are useful?

I think you really need to have a human aspect because communication is key. There are many clever, academic people, but not all of them are good communicators and you need to be able to get the best out of the team. If you want to work in the management side of motorsport, you need to have good communication skills and really try to understand people. That’s something that’s not necessarily taught in school, but it is at least as equally important in my opinion.

How can I get work experience?

After being at university for two years, I did an industry placement. I worked at an engineering company called Lotus Engineering in Norfolk as part of my degree course. When I finished, I started working with my former boss in my spare time working on an amateur style British Formula 3 category using a car from years ago with a really small group of people. There were three guys and myself and you did everything - that was good, practical experience, that really complemented my studies as well.

It gave me a balanced experience which was important before coming to Formula 1 because once you join, everything is so big. It’s difficult to get exposure to various aspects of racing. Doing what I had done and having involvement in all aspects of the operation, from washing tyres, to doing the race strategy, understanding the performance and reliability, was really good experience and it gave me a good foundation for when I joined Formula 1. I'm happy that I didn't go there straight out of university without that practical experience.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, talks to Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 and Ayao Komatsu, Haas Chief Engineer

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, talks to Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 and Ayao Komatsu, Haas Chief Engineer

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Do you get go to races?

Yes, I travel to all races.

How does your job differ when at the track compared to at the factory?

It's very, very different because what we do at the track is more established because there are very different questions and objectives. Everyone’s role at one point in the weekend is very defined. The preparation to build the car, checking everything is set-up on the Friday as it’s the main test day. You make any improvements then as that’s your only chance. In FP3 you’re trying to get the best out of the car, focusing on the tyres and aerodynamics before qualifying, where you try your best over one lap. Then we talk strategy for Sunday and execute it in the race.

Back in the factory, I also do a lot outside of events. We have a big group of people writing software, writing the simulation, planning and working on a certain development. I have regular meetings - project meetings, planning meetings - in terms of defining the direction and operating on the priorities. There is lots of coordination with our team in Italy as well, as not only are they working on this year’s car, but next years as well which is our big project. There's quite a lot going on!

What’s a standard day for you?

There is a structure, but you can’t plan everything. On a race weekend, it's much more structured and rigid as you know exactly what you’re doing and it’s difficult to find a slot for anything extra. On factory days, most days are planned but there is more room to shift things around because we’re not dictated by session times. There are only so many hours in a day, so you need to be efficient and organised.

This article was created in partnership with Motorsport Jobs. Find the latest jobs in motorsport, as well as jobs with the Haas F1 Team, on the Motorsport Jobs website.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

Previous article

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

4 h
2
Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

1 h
3
Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

4 h
4
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

1 h
5
BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

3 h
Latest news
How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
F1

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

24m
Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
F1

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

45m
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus
F1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

1 h
McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
F1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

1 h
Mercedes: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’
F1

Mercedes: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
How to become a Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become a Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
General General

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
1 h
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
20 h
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Latest news

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.