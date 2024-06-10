All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Horner: McLaren blew Canada F1 win with "crucial" slick tyre call

Red Bull boss Christian Horner reckons McLaren threw away victory in Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix by waiting one lap too long with Lando Norris before changing to slicks.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

While McLaren had lost the lead to Verstappen at the first safety car stop for Logan Sargeant’s stranded Williams, Horner does not think that was the key moment that opened the door for his team’s victory.

Instead, he suggests that the “crucial” decision came later in the race when drivers started moving across to the slicks and Norris elected to run longer than everyone else.

With the slicks taking a while to come up to temperature, Norris’s decision appeared to be inspired as his inters remained faster.

But his call to stick it out for two further laps did not quite work out, even though he had a 20-second advantage over Verstappen at the time.

Although he was able to emerge from the pits marginally in front of Verstappen, the exit blended on to a damp part of the track and he could not get traction – which allowed his rival running on the dry line to pass him for the lead.

Horner reckoned that things would have been different if Norris had pitted just one lap earlier, as Verstappen's tyres would not have been up to temperature.

“I thought we were in a much better window as the circuit dried out,” explained Horner.

“We were able to hold a consistent gap and then it was all about getting the crossover at the right time, because the first sector was pretty damp. When you drive out of the pitlane, you lose a huge amount of the temperature.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I felt like we timed that about right, going onto the medium tyre. Whilst Lando was able to capitalise enough to hit the 20-second mark, and it hovered around that, with each lap we did, the tyres were getting warmer and I was surprised they didn't cover after one lap.

“They left him for two and that was crucial as that gave Max another lap to generate the temperature. When Lando did pit, he [Verstappen] had tyres that were in a window and was able to drive and pull out a three-second gap by sector one. So that timing was crucial.”

The importance of the timing of that switch to slicks came after Horner admitted McLaren had looked on course to win when Norris enjoyed a huge pace advantage on the drying track in the first stint.

“In the first stint, we looked very competitive at the beginning of the race, pushing George [Russell] very hard and pulled out seven seconds very quickly on the cars behind,” he said. “So the wetter conditions we were set-up pretty well for.

Read Also:

“Then unfortunately, we just dropped a little back from George as the DRS opened, which then allowed Lando to come back as the track was drying out. It looked like the Mercedes was in more trouble, but we were struggling to get past and that gave Lando a free pass.

“At that point, it looked like McLaren was the favourite to walk away and win the race. Then pitstops came and we went onto another new set of inters.

“There was a safety car that neutralised everything and the adjustments we made, we were then able to get ourselves into a better position.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion
Next article Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada
Norris warns F1 won't be as excitingly close with 2026 new rules

Norris warns F1 won't be as excitingly close with 2026 new rules

Formula 1
Norris warns F1 won't be as excitingly close with 2026 new rules
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash
Horner: Perez needs to rebound from "horrible" weekend

Horner: Perez needs to rebound from "horrible" weekend

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Horner: Perez needs to rebound from "horrible" weekend

Latest news

The story behind Ocon's Canadian GP Alpine F1 outburst

The story behind Ocon's Canadian GP Alpine F1 outburst

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
The story behind Ocon's Canadian GP Alpine F1 outburst
10 things we learned at the 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
10 things we learned at the 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"

Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Vasseur: Ferrari won't overreact to F1 Canada disaster where "everything went wrong"
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe