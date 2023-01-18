Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes Next / Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Miami plans F1 track resurfacing and new paddock, but no layout changes

Miami has revealed plans for a major upgrade of its Formula 1 facility this year, which includes resurfacing its track and moving the paddock inside the Hard Rock stadium.

Jonathan Noble
By:

After some teething problems with last year’s inaugural grand prix, circuit bosses have committed a big investment to deliver improvements to the event that takes place around the Miami Dolphins home ground.

One of the biggest changes is the decision to move the F1 team paddock hospitality area to inside the football ground and on the pitch, rather than crammed around the outside of it like last year.

Fans will get a chance to purchase tickets for a unique vantage point to watch the goings on inside the paddock.

There will also be a brand-new three-storey 190,000 square foot Paddock Club hospitality area built in time for the race weekend on 5-7 May.

After problems with the track surface at last year’s first Miami GP, the circuit has signed up the renowned Tilke company to lay fresh asphalt ahead of this year’s race.

PLUS: The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel believed that the new surface would help deliver improved overtaking opportunities – even though last year’s race already produced 45 passes.

“We could have just come back with the race track that we had last year,” he explained.

“The goal we set out was to have great racing and a lot of overtaking, side-by-side racing.

Miami GP Team Village

Miami GP Team Village

Photo by: Miami GP

“The track we had last year, there were parts where there was one line where there should have been a possibility to overtake. We weren't happy with that.

“So we're going to go through the investment expense to go ahead and repave it, in an effort to try to get it where the racing is better.

“It raced well enough, according to the teams and drivers, but we want it to be as good as it possibly can be.”

While there had been some debate after last year’s race about whether or not the Miami track layout could be improved, especially around the tight chicane area, it has decided to leave things unchanged for now.

Asked by Autosport for the thinking behind that decision, Garfinkel said that feedback from teams and drivers had been so mixed that it was felt unnecessary to make any modifications now.

“The chicane area was developed that way really for safety reasons,” he said.

“We talked to all the team principals, all the drivers, we talked to F1 and the FIA.

“There were differing opinions about the chicane; some of the drivers didn't like it, some of them thought it was fine. And throughout the grid that was the same feedback, it was all over the place.

“As we went through it with F1, the FIA and Tilke we decided right now we're not going to make changes.

Miami GP new Paddock Club rendering

Miami GP new Paddock Club rendering

Photo by: Miami GP

“We've thought about maybe flattening it out a bit. We're still looking at that as we finalise things, but, as of right now, it's going to stay the same.”

The only modifications that are being planned are to some run-off areas, to help bring hospitality areas closer to the edge of the track.

“There is some less run-off,” added Garfinkel. “Some of the hospitality areas are moving closer to the race track, but the layout itself is fundamentally the same.”

shares
comments
How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes
Previous article

How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes
Next article

Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023

Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes
Formula 1

How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes

FIA overhauls F1 management structure
Formula 1

FIA overhauls F1 management structure

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus
Formula 1

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

Latest news

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1

Kevin Magnussen believes 2022 was a good year to “restart Haas” in Formula 1 as the team looks to build on its return to the midfield in the coming season.

Robb confirmed in Coyne-RWR IndyCar line-up for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Robb confirmed in Coyne-RWR IndyCar line-up for 2023

Dale Coyne Racing has signed the 2022 Indy Lights runner-up Sting Ray Robb to pilot its #51 entry in the 2023 IndyCar Series.

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Plus
WRC WRC

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations

Podcast: 2023 WRC season preview
WRC WRC

Podcast: 2023 WRC season preview

The new World Rally Championship season is the subject of discussion in the latest edition of the Autosport podcast, ahead of the first round in Monte Carlo commencing this weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons Plus

Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Plus

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Plus

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Plus

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Plus

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Autosport prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.