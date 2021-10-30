Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Archive: Why Hakkinen retired from F1 – in his own words
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Miami F1 GP track "far from a race in a car park" - Masi

By:

FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says that the new Grand Prix that will be held in Miami next year won’t be just a “race in a car park.”

Miami F1 GP track "far from a race in a car park" - Masi

After the original plans for an event adjacent to the ocean front were abandoned, the track is being constructed on land around the Hard Rock Stadium, which is owned by the race promoters.

Masi, who recently visited the home of the Miami Dolphins to check on progress, insists that the track will not conjure up memories of the infamous Caesars Palace venue used for the Las Vegas GP in 1980-81.

“It is a proper circuit,” he said when asked by Autosport for his impressions of the venue.

“It is far from a race in a car park, considering the level of work that is ongoing there in a number of areas. 

“The facility is coming along really, really well and it will be something unique.”

Masi added he was impressed by the way the promoters are building the track, while also running regular events at the stadium.

“It is great, the way they are integrating,” he said.

“I don’t envy them, the way they are having to integrate an NFL season between all the work they are doing and compartmentalise the work they are doing at the stadium. But I think it is a credit to them. 

Caesars Palace F1 track in Las Vegas drew criticism, but Masi is optimistic Miami won't be a similar story

Caesars Palace F1 track in Las Vegas drew criticism, but Masi is optimistic Miami won't be a similar story

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“They were doing major work there last week and then had to put everything back to a level for the Dolphins game to happen on the weekend, and start again on the following day. Miami is coming along really well.”

Asked if there was room for a third venue in the USA, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that the race will be the “hottest ticket” next year.

“The market could definitely handle a third race,” he said.

“It’s very complicated to put these races together, so the obvious wish list - New York would be great, Las Vegas would be great, any of the big markets, so I hope a third race happens.

“I think this race here in Austin is yet to be secured. I’d like to see that happen, I think it will happen.

“Miami I think will be the hottest ticket in F1 next year.”

shares
comments

Related video

Archive: Why Hakkinen retired from F1 – in his own words
Previous article

Archive: Why Hakkinen retired from F1 – in his own words
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Tsunoda: Austin my best F1 race so far United States GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda: Austin my best F1 race so far

Russell using Williams' points cushion in F1 standings to "push the limits" United States GP
Formula 1

Russell using Williams' points cushion in F1 standings to "push the limits"

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

Miami F1 GP track "far from a race in a car park" - Masi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami F1 GP track "far from a race in a car park" - Masi

Archive: Why Hakkinen retired from F1 – in his own words
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: Why Hakkinen retired from F1 – in his own words

F1’s underrated free spirit who stood up to Ecclestone Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s underrated free spirit who stood up to Ecclestone

Marko: Verstappen lost 'over 50 points innocently' in 2021 F1 battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen lost 'over 50 points innocently' in 2021 F1 battle

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
F1’s underrated free spirit who stood up to Ecclestone Plus

F1’s underrated free spirit who stood up to Ecclestone

Nelson Piquet loved racing, hated gladhanding sponsors, and wanted to be adequately compensated for his talents. Nigel Roebuck recalls how that set Piquet on course for conflict with a team boss he felt was exploiting his loyalty

Formula 1
4 h
The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit Plus

The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit

No Formula 1 team arrives at a ‘new’ circuit entirely unfamiliar with it. As PAT SYMONDS explains, simulation and artificial intelligence does the hard work even before the driver takes their turn

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2021
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Plus

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen's clash in Austin has thrust the debate about rights and wrongs of wheel-to-wheel combat firmly into the public spotlight, prompting complaints about the Formula 1 rules process. But what can the FIA do to prevent the issue resurfacing?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2021
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle Plus

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2021
The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1 Plus

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1

Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing was briefly one of the biggest names on the US motorsports scene, but its ambition outstripped its resources. STUART CODLING relates the story of a Formula 1 campaign cut off in its prime

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2021
The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory Plus

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon at the returning Circuit of the Americas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement Plus

Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man ANTHONY PEACOCK explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it)

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.