Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Norris: Narrowly missing P3 in Monza F1 qualifying "sucks" Next / Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

By:

Mercedes wants to let the start of Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix sprint race play out before it considers team orders between Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

Bottas turned the tables on his world champion team-mate Hamilton with a brilliant lap to grab the top spot in Friday’s qualifying session at Monza.

And, with Hamilton locked in a close title fight with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Mercedes may need to lean on Bottas to move aside in Saturday's sprint race to maximise his team-mate’s points haul.

Team orders are made more likely with Bottas having taken a fresh engine for the Monza event, which means he will start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s main grand prix whatever position he finishes in on Saturday.

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is clear that the team won’t hand out any orders to Bottas until after the start of Saturday’s race.

“It is difficult, generally, when you have to call team orders because all of us as racers, we don't want to see that,” Wolff told Sky.

“Everybody here should be aware he's [there] on merit. But, in this case, Valtteri is going all the way to the back on Sunday, so we need to see how the start pans out.

“There's not too much to discuss [beforehand]. Just be careful in the first corner, and then we'll see where they are.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, talk in the garage

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, talk in the garage

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Asked if Mercedes would order Bottas aside if the situation allowed later on, Wolff said: “Yeah presumably.”

Wolff also praised the way that Bottas handled himself through qualifying, and reckoned that the Finn has been helped by being "free" of concerns over his contract now that his future at Alfa Romeo has been assured.

PLUS: Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

“He was really free,” said Wolff. “He took a lot of risk on the first lap [in Q3] and went a bit wide, and then in his calm attitude he said: ‘If I have a tow, I can go three tenths faster’. So he had a tow.”

The decision to move Bottas on to a fresh power unit was partly triggered by the fact that Monza is a sprint race weekend, which meant the Finn still had an important role to play in qualifying.

Explaining the decision, Wolff said: “We had a little bit of a worry because we wouldn't have taken it otherwise. And in the sprint races format, it's quite good because you have to take the penalty only for Sunday.”

shares
comments

Related video

Norris: Narrowly missing P3 in Monza F1 qualifying "sucks"

Previous article

Norris: Narrowly missing P3 in Monza F1 qualifying "sucks"

Next article

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

4 h
2
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

8 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

1 h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 d
5
Formula 1

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

52 min
Latest news
Aston Martin, Alpine fined for Italian GP qualifying pitlane incident
F1

Aston Martin, Alpine fined for Italian GP qualifying pitlane incident

22m
Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
F1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

40m
Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint
F1

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

52m
Norris: Narrowly missing P3 in Monza F1 qualifying "sucks"
F1

Norris: Narrowly missing P3 in Monza F1 qualifying "sucks"

1 h
Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop
F1

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin, Alpine fined for Italian GP qualifying pitlane incident Italian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin, Alpine fined for Italian GP qualifying pitlane incident

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool Italian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Formula 1

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team "well set" to avoid tension with Russell Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team "well set" to avoid tension with Russell

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change Italian GP
Formula 1

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change

Russell: Mercedes made ‘very clear’ I’ll get equal treatment with Hamilton Italian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made ‘very clear’ I’ll get equal treatment with Hamilton

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Plus
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
4 h
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
10 h
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Aston Martin, Alpine fined for Italian GP qualifying pitlane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin, Alpine fined for Italian GP qualifying pitlane incident

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

Norris: Narrowly missing P3 in Monza F1 qualifying "sucks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Narrowly missing P3 in Monza F1 qualifying "sucks"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.