Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era Next / Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Formula 1 News

Mercedes tech boss not convinced new rules have made F1 racing better

Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott is not convinced that Formula 1’s new regulations have delivered "significantly closer racing".

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Mercedes tech boss not convinced new rules have made F1 racing better

F1 underwent a rules revolution at the start of last year, as the return of ground effect aerodynamics were aimed at allowing cars to follow each other better and therefore make overtaking easier.

But with mixed conclusions about the scope of the improvement, off the back of a dominant season for Red Bull, Elliott thinks it would be wrong to believe that things had dramatically changed.

PLUS: Why new look Haas is a litmus test for F1's new era

Speaking to Autosport, Elliott said he felt that the new regulations had not delivered the kind of major step that some anticipated.

“Personally, whether it’s because we’ve not had the greatest car, I’ve not been a huge fan of them,” he said about the new rules set.

“If you look at what they were intended to do with improving overtaking, they’ve definitely allowed the cars to get closer in the corners.

“But I’m not sure that we’ve not then lost out on the straights in terms of the wake and the drag reduction you get as a result of it. So, it doesn’t feel to me like we’ve seen significantly closer racing, we’ve just seen a different set of rules to work with.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Elliott said from a pure engineering perspective, teams dealt with the new cars like any other year, where it was all about making the most of the limits imposed.

“I think as engineers in Formula 1, generally speaking, it’s just a set of regulations, it’s just a set of constraints you’re trying to deal with,” he said.

“You’re trying to produce the quickest car you can and, in some ways, it doesn’t matter to us so much what the outcome is. The outcome is that it’s there for us as a challenge to overcome.

“I think what’s more important is what the fans want. What is it that’s required to produce really good racing and how can we get cars that do that? Have we made a step in the right direction with these? Maybe. But I’m not sure.”

Elliot believed that there were ways to deliver cars that could both follow closer in corners but then gain from a slipstream on the straight, but it would take some long-term planning.

Read Also:

F1 is already evaluating the introduction of moveable aerodynamics from 2026 that will change the downforce settings for corners and straights.

“We’d have to have something very different to what we’ve got at the moment,” he said.

“But there are definitely technologies out there that could give you cars that could follow closely in the corners and still give you a drag benefit down the straights.

“But Formula 1 and the FIA are working towards what will be the 2026 regulations and, if you look at what’s already been released for the power unit for 2026, we’re going to need very different chassis regulations to go with them.

“Hopefully, we’ll end up with something that’s a good step in that direction.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Previous article

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Next article

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Lack of job security could hold Vasseur back at Ferrari, says Montoya
Formula 1

Lack of job security could hold Vasseur back at Ferrari, says Montoya

How will the FIA decide on F1's potential new teams?
Formula 1

How will the FIA decide on F1's potential new teams?

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era Plus
Formula 1

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Latest news

Double F1 race winner Jean Pierre Jabouille has died
Formula 1 Formula 1

Double F1 race winner Jean Pierre Jabouille has died

Former French Formula 1 driver Jean-Pierre Jabouille has died on Thursday at age 80, French media have reported.

IMSA champion Jarvis to contest full ELMS season with United Autosports
European Le Mans European Le Mans

IMSA champion Jarvis to contest full ELMS season with United Autosports

Reigning IMSA Sportscar Championship title-winner Oliver Jarvis will contest the European Le Mans Series with United Autosports alongside Formula 2 convert Marino Sato, in addition to the World Endurance Championship.

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived
IMSA IMSA

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived

IMSA’s new GTP class for LMDh cars had a more auspicious debut last weekend than the Daytona Prototypes that arrived in 2003. Back then, they were humbled by a GT Porsche 911, which won the Floridian sportscar classic by nine laps.

Entries open for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award story
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Entries open for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award story

Entries have opened for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award, with budding motorsport engineers invited to apply for the revamped prize.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver Plus

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Many doubted Lewis Hamilton’s move from McLaren to Mercedes for the 2013 Formula 1 season. But the journey he’s been on since has taken the Briton to new heights - and to a further six world championship titles

Formula 1
14 h
Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era Plus

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

OPINION: With teams outside the top three having struggled in Formula 1 in recent seasons, the rules changes introduced in 2022 should have more of an impact this season. How well Haas does, as the poster child for the kind of team that F1 wanted to be able to challenge at the front, is crucial

Formula 1
17 h
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff Plus

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

OPINION: Although the central building blocks for Mercedes’ recent, long-lasting Formula 1 success were installed before he joined the team, Toto Wolff has been instrumental in ensuring it maximised its finally-realised potential after years of underachievement. The 10-year anniversary of Wolff joining Mercedes marks the perfect time to assess his work

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2023
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate Plus

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021? Plus

How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021?

OPINION: A system to score all the grands prix from the past two seasons produces some interesting results and sets a standard that 2023 should surely exceed

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022? Plus

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who was the fastest driver in 2022? Everyone has an opinion, but what does the stopwatch say? Obviously, differing car performance has an effect on ultimate laptime – but it’s the relative speed of each car/driver package that’s fascinating and enlightening says ALEX KALINAUCKAS

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2023
Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Plus

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

He has more starts without a podium than anyone else in Formula 1 world championship history, but Nico Hulkenberg is back for one more shot with Haas. After spending three years on the sidelines, the revitalised German is aiming to prove to his new team what the F1 grid has been missing

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2023
The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected Plus

The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected

The late Mauro Forghieri played a key role in Ferrari’s mid-1960s turnaround, says STUART CODLING, and his pretty, intricate 1512 was among the most evocative cars of the 1.5-litre era. But a victim of priorities as Formula 1 was deemed less lucrative than success in sportscars, its true potential was never seen in period

Formula 1
Jan 28, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.