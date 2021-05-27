Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression Next / The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

By:

Mercedes has published a video removing the stuck right front wheel from Valtteri Bottas' Formula 1 car after the Finn’s retirement in Monaco, which it finally managed to do two days after the race.

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

The team released a short video clip showing a mechanic working on the car in the Brackley factory on Tuesday morning, shortly after the transporters returned.

The wheel became stuck after Bottas pitted during the race and the nut was stripped by the airgun, making it impossible to remove.

Rather than work further on the car on Sunday night the team opted to save the job for the return to the UK.

In an earlier video Q&A Mercedes head of strategy James Vowles noted that problems at stops were not unusual, given the fine margins involved.

"The whole process is one and a half seconds, that’s it,” said Vowles. "That’s the process of removing a nut, changing a wheel and refitting the new nut.

"As a result of that, as I am sure you can tell, the margin for error is very small and if just the slightest problem happens, it slows the stop down or potentially, in an absolute disastrous case, this happens.”

Vowles explained that the Monaco problem occurred because the wheelgun was presented at a slight angle, and that the issue would be addressed for future races.

 

"Our nuts are what we call captive, they are maintained within the wheel and the tyre, so as the wheel comes off the nut goes with it,” he noted.

"This nut has to hold a wheel to the car such it can cope with 5g forces in braking and laterally as well.

"It’s a huge amount of force going through the axle and the nut and clearly we can never have it coming loose.

"So, the gun is an incredibly powerful gun, such that you can actually see the mechanics having to restrain themselves, holding themselves to the ground, otherwise they get rotated with it at the same time.

"Now, what happened is we came on slightly angled, so when the socket was now connected to the nut, it slightly angled relative to it and as a result of that, now instead of distributing the load across all of the nut it was across a small section and that tore the metal clean off and in fact all of the metal was now removed from the nut.

"As a result of that, the nut was in place and we were unable to remove it.

"Clearly, it’s a circumstance that cost Valtteri dearly and cost the team dearly and one that we are going to put steps in place to mitigate.”

Vowles said Mercedes initially tried to remove the wheel in its Monaco garage, but then decided to wait until the car was returned to Brackley, so it could use specialised equipment and investigate the issue.

"Ultimately there we concluded that to remove that nut we were going to need some fairly heavy equipment and specialist equipment and that would be better done here in the factory," he added.

"More so, it allows us an opportunity to do an autopsy on it to understand really how that nut was worn and gather some clues to allow us to do a better job going forward in the future."

shares
comments

Related video

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

Previous article

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

Next article

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

18h
2
Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1h
3
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

2d
4
Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

2h
5
Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

18h
Latest news
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
F1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

15m
How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
F1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1h
F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
F1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

2h
The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune
Video Inside
F1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

18h
Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
F1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

18h
Latest videos
IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
2h

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
22h

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune
Video Inside
Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression Monaco GP
Formula 1

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
15m
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
23h
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello

Latest news

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.