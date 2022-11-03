Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ricciardo has felt like "a passenger" at times amid McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Mercedes not expecting to be as competitive in Brazil compared to Mexico

Mercedes strategy director James Vowles expects his team to have a tougher time and Ferrari to bounce back at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix compared to Mexico.

Adam Cooper
By:
Mercedes not expecting to be as competitive in Brazil compared to Mexico

Ferrari clearly lost form last weekend as the Italian team made compromises to ensure reliability at the high altitude track, leaving Mercedes clear to take the fight to Red Bull.

However, while altitude is still an issue in Brazil it is not as extreme, and in addition the lower downforce levels won’t favour the W13 as much as Mexico City did.

Vowles says that an update package introduced at the US GP and then completed with the new front wing in Mexico, was also a useful boost for the Brackley team.

“I think there are a few factors that came together at the same time,” he noted in a Mercedes debrief video.

“The first is that we put a large update kit on in Austin and that did move us forward, and that evidence was even more present really in Mexico.

“The second is that we are very good when we are running maximum downforce and others running maximum downforce as well, and that was evident in Zandvoort, in Budapest for example, and it was no different in Mexico.

“In Mexico everyone really was running their maximum rear wing, their maximum amount of downforce that they could get away with.

“I think also Austin being a very tricky, windy race meant that perhaps we didn’t see the full extent of the performance update, whereas in Mexico there was no real wind to speak of. We have a car now that seems to be balanced and is working well.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“How it performs across the next two is hard to tell, obviously in the case of Mexico it looked a little bit like that Ferrari actually dropped back, and I suspect that won't be the case as we move forwards.”

Vowles admitted it was hard to predict form for the final two races: “I think this will really vary track on track. Ferrari won't be that far back and away from us as they were in Mexico. They will be closer in Brazil and in Abu Dhabi, and it will be a very close fight between our two teams.

“In terms of relative to Red Bull, they still hold the edge relative to us. I don’t think it is quite the three-tenths they outqualified us by, but it will be a few tenths across the next few races.”

Vowles conceded that the overall trend is positive as the end of the season approaches.

“We are getting closer and closer, compared to where we were at the beginning of the season, where at times we were struggling to get out of Q1 or into Q3, to where we are now which is we are within a whisker of fighting for our first win. We have moved forward.

“In Brazil it's a track that both of our drivers have typically gone well at, and there’s a sprint race where we can pick up more points. And when you have a car within a few tenths of your competition, you can make things happen.”

Vowles also stressed the focus is on beating Ferrari to second place in the F1 world constructors’ championship, having further closed the gap in Mexico, and despite team boss Toto Wolff stating he'd prefer to take a race win over second place in the final standings.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“It's very clear what our internal goal is,” he said. “We are here to finish second in the championship and every single race that we can start pulling that points gap down is a success.

Read Also:

“In Mexico we took just 13 points out of them so there is still 40 left to go with two races, fortunately one of those is a sprint race. I think we have a package now unlike the beginning of the season or the mid-season that can really bring the fight to them.

“But 40 points is a tremendous ask, it will need us really having everything perfect, everything right and Ferrari perhaps to give us opportunities to open the door for us to pick up second.

“What I can tell you is that we are not giving up until the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo has felt like "a passenger" at times amid McLaren F1 struggles
Previous article

Ricciardo has felt like "a passenger" at times amid McLaren F1 struggles
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Ricciardo has felt like "a passenger" at times amid McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1

Ricciardo has felt like "a passenger" at times amid McLaren F1 struggles

Piero Ferrari and Binotto lead tributes to legendary F1 engineer Forghieri
Formula 1

Piero Ferrari and Binotto lead tributes to legendary F1 engineer Forghieri

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir

Joan Mir says Suzuki’s final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix is "a special one" but the way his time with the team has ended is "depressing".

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation 'good for not caring about championship'
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation 'good for not caring about championship'

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says his remote chances of winning the 2022 MotoGP world champion this weekend make it a good situation “to not care at all”.

Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia says he is not relaxed heading into this weekend's season finale despite holding a 23-point lead on title rival Fabio Quartararo.

Mercedes not expecting to be as competitive in Brazil compared to Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes not expecting to be as competitive in Brazil compared to Mexico

Mercedes strategy director James Vowles expects his team to have a tougher time and Ferrari to bounce back at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix compared to Mexico.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.