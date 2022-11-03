Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Have your say on the best of 2022: Autosport Awards nominees revealed Next / How does Verstappen’s win record compare to Schumacher and Vettel’s seasons?
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Mercedes would prefer F1 race win over second in constructors' standings

Mercedes would rather win a Formula 1 race this year than beat Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship, says team boss Toto Wolff.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes would prefer F1 race win over second in constructors' standings

The German manufacturer has endured a challenging 2022 campaign and, despite having got one pole position this year, is at risk of not winning a race for the first time since 2011.

But its consistency, allied to recent improvements, has left it in contention to overhaul Ferrari for second place in the teams' battle behind Red Bull.

Mercedes is currently lying in third place in the overall standings, 40 points behind its Maranello rival.

While the runner-up slot would be a good end result to a year that started with such difficulties, Wolff says that he would actually prefer it to round off the season with a victory rather than stepping up a world constructors' championship position.

“The win would be proof that our car is back to fight for wins,” he said when asked why he felt that way. “P2 could also be because the others dropped the ball and you’re just scoring more points.”

Lewis Hamilton took another second place behind Max Verstappen as Red Bull scored a ninth consecutive victory in Mexico.

Lewis Hamilton took another second place behind Max Verstappen as Red Bull scored a ninth consecutive victory in Mexico.

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

While Wolff would not be against overtaking Ferrari in the points table, he says that the better judge of the team’s progress is how its car is performing on track.

“It would definitely be some consolation, because Ferrari had the quickest car at the beginning of the season,” he said about the runner-up spot.

“Finishing ahead of them would be great, but again, it’s not our main priority. The main priority is to understand the car and have a quick automobile on the track.”

Mercedes had two of its best chances of the year to grab that win in the recent United States and Mexican Grands Prix, but tyre strategy choices compromised its chances on both occasions.

However, considering the scale of the problems that the team faced at the beginning of the season, Wolff is happy about the level of progress made – even though there are tinges of disappointment about the Austin and Mexico chances that got away.

“The thing is, we are racers, and the moment we can kind of see it in front of us, we just want to grab it,” he said.

“Therefore, there is always a sense of frustration. But we have come from such a long way, and here we are. We are racing for a win, racing for both cars on the podium, the Ferraris are behind us. So you need to stay humble and of what we achieved while still reaching for the stars.”

 

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes feels it has a good understanding of what went wrong with its W13 this year, and what needs addressing for 2023 as it looks poised to switch concept.

Read Also:

However, Wolff says there can be no complacency that the changes that are planned will guarantee it being back at the front of the field.

“[I’m] never confident,” he said. “I always see the glass half empty. So there is nothing to really see it positive. I’ve just heard nine wins in a row [for Red Bull], so there is no reason to be overwhelmed with finishing second and fourth. We have a long way to catch up.

“We have the winter. I think we’re doing some good development on the car. Some of the things we are finding might be bigger steps than just adding a few steps of downforce. But we’re giving it whatever we have and more in order to bring us back into the position to fight for a championship.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Have your say on the best of 2022: Autosport Awards nominees revealed
Previous article

Have your say on the best of 2022: Autosport Awards nominees revealed
Next article

How does Verstappen’s win record compare to Schumacher and Vettel’s seasons?

How does Verstappen’s win record compare to Schumacher and Vettel’s seasons?
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari's rivals don't think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Ferrari's rivals don't think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form

Mauro Forghieri obituary: Legendary Ferrari F1 designer dies at 87
Formula 1

Mauro Forghieri obituary: Legendary Ferrari F1 designer dies at 87

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above United States GP Plus
Formula 1

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton: Alonso’s comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Alonso’s comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test
Formula 1

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Latest news

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir

Joan Mir says Suzuki’s final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix is "a special one" but the way his time with the team has ended is "depressing".

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation 'good for not caring about championship'
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation 'good for not caring about championship'

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says his remote chances of winning the 2022 MotoGP world champion this weekend make it a good situation “to not care at all”.

Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia says he is not relaxed heading into this weekend's season finale despite holding a 23-point lead on title rival Fabio Quartararo.

Mercedes not expecting to be as competitive in Brazil compared to Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes not expecting to be as competitive in Brazil compared to Mexico

Mercedes strategy director James Vowles expects his team to have a tougher time and Ferrari to bounce back at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix compared to Mexico.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.