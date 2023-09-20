Subscribe
Previous / Why does Singapore throw a spanner in the works for F1’s 'super teams'? Next / The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
Formula 1 News

Mercedes: No qualms about throwing away “really fast” W14 F1 car

Mercedes has no qualms about binning its “really fast” W14 Formula 1 car at the end of this year, because it knows better things are coming with its 2024 challenger. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

The German manufacturer was in the hunt for victory in Singapore last weekend as a strategy masterstroke gave George Russell and Lewis Hamilton a shot at grabbing the win late on. 

Although it ultimately missed out as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull's winning streak, the potential shown around the Marina Bay circuit showed that Mercedes has made good progress in improving its 2023 car after a difficult start to the season. 

Twelve months ago, Mercedes was encouraged with the development path of its W13 and, after a victory in Brazil, it felt confident enough to stick with its car concept in to this year – which proved to be a wrong choice. 

But although the W14 is now picking up form, team boss Toto Wolff has said that there is no hesitation in Mercedes moving in a totally different direction for 2024 – especially based on the good feedback that it is getting from its 2024 W15 development. 

“We will throw this one in the bin when it's really fast and then embark on a new journey,” said Wolff. 

“We have encouraging signs from the tunnel of a balanced car that's going to be more together, and we have answers to our questions. So, we are really looking at the results with an encouraging perspective.” 

One of the ongoing issues that Mercedes has faced with the W14 is that it can be quite unpredictable – both in terms of how well it performs each weekend and also in its handling out on track, with Hamilton labelling it the "hardest car that I've ever driven to get right" after qualifying in Singapore

Wolff said that Mercedes still had plenty to learn from it throughout the remainder of the 2023 season, as the team bids to grab at least one win. 

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“This is still for us a little bit of a surprise box,” he said. “Every learning that we have this year is going to be valuable next year – but obviously nobody is working on the current cars anymore.” 

The unpredictability of the W14 is one of the reasons why Wolff suspects that the car gets better throughout each race weekend, because it takes its drivers so long to get comfortable with how it is going to behave.  

Speaking earlier this month about the characteristic, Wolff said: “The car is still so sensitive and difficult to set up that we need more sessions to get on top of it.

“Because you [the drivers] don't know what the car is going to do when you turn in, it's a matter of gaining confidence over those sessions. And the longer we run, the better we get, the more we can fine tune the tools and that helps.” 

Mercedes is set to bring an update package to the United States Grand Prix in a bid to help its push to try to grab a victory this season. 

 
shares
comments

Related video

Why does Singapore throw a spanner in the works for F1’s 'super teams'?

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Formula 1

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026 Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Formula 1

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

F1 risks "disarray" if Massa wins legal bid over 2008 title - Wolff

F1 risks "disarray" if Massa wins legal bid over 2008 title - Wolff

Formula 1

F1 risks "disarray" if Massa wins legal bid over 2008 title - Wolff F1 risks "disarray" if Massa wins legal bid over 2008 title - Wolff

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Latest news

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

F1 Formula 1

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026 Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

F1 Formula 1

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

DTM DTM

Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe