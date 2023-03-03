Mercedes: New W14 sidepod design won’t copy F1 rivals
Mercedes Formula 1 technical director Mike Elliott says the team’s upcoming new sidepod package for the W14 won’t look similar to that of other cars.
His comments suggest that while the team is planning to move away from the “size-zero” design introduced in Bahrain a year ago on the W13, it won’t necessarily be following the trend towards the concept used so successfully by Red Bull last year, and since copied by others.
Team boss Toto Wolff flagged an in-season sidepod change at the launch of the W14 last month when the new car was revealed with the size-zero design still in place.
"I think, for us, it's how we developed the car last year," said Elliott when asked about the decision to initially stick with the W13 concept.
"I think we've done a lot of work looking at other types of solutions. And we keep coming back to this one as being the one that favours us. Is that the right long-term solution? I guess we're going to find out.
"As it happens, as Toto already said, we've got different bodywork coming, it won't be the same as other people's, and it won't be the same as what we've got, but it'll be different."
Asked by Autosport about the timing of the change Elliot would not elaborate.
"It's just part of the normal development," he said. "We have got a different sidepod that's coming in, but it takes time to bring, it takes time to make the bits, it takes time to change the bits to go underneath the bodywork for it to fit. So we'll bring it as soon as we can."
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Elliott insisted that the team is in a stronger position than last year, despite an apparent deficit in performance to its main rivals.
"If you look at where we were last year, we were really struggling with bouncing," he explained.
"I think over the winter, we've got on top of a lot of the issues we had in the car, and we've come here feeling like we've got a better package to work with.
"I think when you look at the three days of winter testing we've done, I don't think we feel we actually got the best out of the car yet.
"I think we had a fairly poor day on day two, but we're still learning. And I think we learned a lot between the test and coming here."
Asked about the feedback from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, he said: "We've probably not quite got the balance window where we want it. The car is not quite the handling they want it to be yet. So that's our job to go and fix that."
Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal
Why Las Vegas is key to F1's growth plans
Latest news
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari' Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.