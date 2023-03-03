Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes hires former senior Red Bull figure as new F1 special advisor Next / Mercedes: New W14 sidepod design won’t copy F1 rivals
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal

Christian Horner has verified reports that McLaren Formula 1 boss Zak Brown recently visited the Red Bull Powertrains site regarding a potential supply deal from 2026.

Matt Kew
By:
Red Bull holds exploratory talks with McLaren over F1 engine supply deal

Initially signed on a three-year deal, McLaren has been a Mercedes engine customer since 2021. This followed its turbulent divorce from Honda and three-year tie-up with Renault.

But ahead of the new 2026 engine regulations, which will ditch the expensive MGU-H and boost the electrical assistance to 50%, Brown has been to visit the fledgling Red Bull Powertrains site in Milton Keynes for very early talks to sound out a potential partnership.

Both Red Bull and McLaren said this type of meeting was par for the course, but Brown’s trip earlier this month does follow speculation that his Woking team was also weighing up a possible partnership with Honda, should the Japanese firm commit to an F1 return.

Asked to confirm the reports of Brown’s visit, Horner said: “I thought he was coming for lunch!

“As a powertrain manufacturer for 2026, it’s inevitable that discussions are going to be had regarding potential powertrain supply.

“That’s only natural that we would speak with potential customers.”

New McLaren team principal Andrea Stella reiterated the initial commitment to Mercedes before saying that exploratory talks should not come as much of a surprise.

Stella said: “We have a solid partnership with HPP.

“At the same time, it is obvious that looking further forward, you want to understand what’s available.

“That’s natural. It shouldn’t be much of a surprise.”

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, in a Press Conference

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, in a Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Speaking at the launch of the MCL60 at the McLaren Technology Centre last month, Brown added that he and Stella were reviewing the engine supply deal for the team.

He said: “We're very happy with Mercedes.

“We have some time to decide what we want to do in 2026… It's something that Andrea and I are in the process of slowly reviewing.

“We're not in a big rush and we are very happy with Mercedes.

“So, we'll see how things play out in the next year or so before we need to make a decision.”

Horner: “no money” in supplying more teams

Horner added that Red Bull Powertrains - which has gained substantial investment courtesy of a partnership with Ford - would struggle to turn a profit solely by enhancing its supply chain.

Discussing the potential to expand beyond its current customer deal with Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri, Horner said: “Obviously, we’re under budget caps.

“That helps to contain and control costs. Supply costs are dictated.

“From what we see now, there is no money supplying customer teams. It’s not a profitable business.”

Despite the lack of a financial boon, engine manufacturers gain from supplying other teams by accessing a greater pool of data.

shares
comments

Mercedes hires former senior Red Bull figure as new F1 special advisor

Mercedes: New W14 sidepod design won’t copy F1 rivals
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace

Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace

Leclerc reveals reason for late F1 Bahrain GP Q3 absence

Leclerc reveals reason for late F1 Bahrain GP Q3 absence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Leclerc reveals reason for late F1 Bahrain GP Q3 absence Leclerc reveals reason for late F1 Bahrain GP Q3 absence

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Full Bahrain GP qualifying results F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Latest news

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

INDY IndyCar

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

MGP MotoGP

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

F1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

F1 Formula 1

Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari' Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.